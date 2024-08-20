Is CM Punk A Cancer In Wrestling? WWE Hall Of Famer Reveals His Take

Is CM Punk a cancer in the wrestling locker room? This is a highly controversial debate that’s doing the rounds on the internet these days. The phrase was used by Seth Rollins last year in January 2023, when he spoke up on Punk’s return to WWE.

"Philly Phil, stay away. Stay away, you cancer” Rollins told Wrestling Inc. And since then it has been used against Punk by his detractors.

Punk recently spoke up on this tag against him at the Fanatics Fest event. He said that he’s highly understood. T he former WWE Champion said that he treats the people the way they treat him. But that was Punk batting for himself. Let’s hear from a Bully Ray, the WWE Hall of Famer who has given his own insight based on his interaction with Punk.

While speaking at the Busted Open Radio podcast, Bully Ray completely rejected this charge against Punk. He said that Punk is passionate about his work, brings something new to the table and also expects others to bring something new to the table always.

“Is CM Punk a cancer in the wrestling locker room? I can only go for what I know of the guy. With Punk, I go by my own interaction with him. I go by his demeanor, his tone, his inflection, , how I see him and act with other people. Then I also compare that person to myself. And my perception out there is, do I think CM Punk is a cancer in pro wrestling? Absolutely not,” Bully Ray said.

Advertisement

He continued, “CM Punk is a guy who is passionate about the professional wrestling business. He is passioante about what he does. He is direct, he is intense, he knows what he needs to bring to the table, and he expects you to bring things to the table too.”

Also Read: 'Should Have Happened 10 years ago': CM Punk Reacts On Having Match Against Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 41

The negative talks around CM Punk have been around for a while, ever since he left Tony Khan’s AEW on a sour note. Punk got in a severe altercation with Jungle Boy Jack Perry, at AEW’s All In PPV.

The fight took place backstage and in the presence of Tony Khan. Punk not just pushed Perry, but he also nudged Khan for being incompetent in his job. And that was the end of Punk in AEW.

When he made his return to WWE at Survivor Series, Punk was met with huge applause at the All-State Arena, but there was one person who was not happy. That was Seth Rollins, and he constantly yelled at Punk for being there.

Advertisement

Rollins has always been speaking against Punk and cursed at him for speaking against WWE for the past decade, a place that gave him employment and made him into a star. Rollins continued his rant against Punk even in his storyline against Punk last year when he told him that WWE was his home, and not Punk’s.

The two are expected to go for a match at WrestleMania 41, but at the moment, Punk is involved in a storyline against Drew McIntyre. The Straight Edge Superstar will meet The Scottish Psychopath in a Strap match at Bash in Berlin clash.