Is CM Punk actually returning to WWE at Survivor Series 2023: Exploring all possibilities

CM Punk finds himself as a highly sought-after free agent in professional wrestling right now. He parted ways with AEW this year following a physical backstage incident with the Jungle Boy.

AEW President Tony Khan publicly terminated Punk's contract, citing concern for his safety and the inappropriate conduct by Punk that led to the confrontation.

Speculation about CM Punk returning to WWE has reached a fever pitch since his AEW release. It's been nearly 10 years since Punk was last seen in a WWE ring, when he made a surprise entrance in the 2014 Royal Rumble match.

After such a long absence, the wrestling world is buzzing about the possibility of the self-proclaimed "Best in the World" stepping back through the ropes into a WWE arena again.

On the flip side, WWE is gearing up to host their 37th annual Survivor Series pay-per-view in the home country of CM Punk - Chicago.

Rumors are building that CM Punk could be on the verge of a shocking return to WWE, with the Survivor Series WarGames event this weekend emerging as a prime target date.

Looking at the rumor mill activity around Punk along with WWE's booking plans, below we will examine all the evidence and scenarios around whether or not fans could witness one of the most shocking returns in recent history at Survivor Series 2023.

Will CM Punk return at Survivor Series 2023?

When asked on a recent podcast about rumors of returning at Survivor Series 2023, CM Punk cited a family injury, explaining his dog was hurt, but notably didn't deny a possible WWE comeback.

He also revealed the event was already sold out.

CM Punk at Survivor Series 2023

CM Punk last appeared in WWE in 2014, departing on a sour note due to booking issues. Despite achieving every possible award in the industry, Punk never main-evented WrestleMania, the grandest stage in pro wrestling.

During Punk's time with AEW, he visited the Raw backstage, reuniting with old friends like Miz and others. Rumors suggest he had a pleasant conversation with Triple H during the meeting.

When asked about Punk's potential return, WWE CEO Nick Khan expressed respect for Punk, stating, “We only have respect for Phil (CM Punk). We appreciate his run here...” This statement suggests a positive relationship between CM Punk and WWE management, opening the door for a potential return.

WWE has also been teasing Punk's return through various hints, from stars using his catchphrases to cryptic teasers using his theme song lyrics. Some fans even pointed out Randy Orton’s new merch, noticing the thunderbolt symbol reminiscent of CM Punk.

Despite these hints, the chances of CM Punk returning at Survivor Series 2023 are low, especially with the event already star-loaded, featuring Randy Orton's anticipated return.

WWE's unpredictability suggests that if Punk were to return, it might be at Royal Rumble 2024, completing the circle and restarting his WWE journey where he left off in 2014 after a decade.

