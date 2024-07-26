Is CM Punk Satisfied with Recent WWE Run? Best in the World Shares His Candid Thoughts

Former WWE and AEW champion, The Best in the World CM Punk, stunned the world after he made his shocking comeback to WWE last year at the end of the WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2023 pay-per-view.

The comeback of CM Punk is undoubtedly one of the most shocking and much-anticipated returns of this generation. However, things didn’t go as planned by CM Punk and WWE when he tore his tricep at his return match during Royal Rumble 2024.

But, even after CM Punk was injured and wasn't fit enough to compete, WWE capitalized on the situation and crafted a perfect storyline for him and Drew McIntyre, whose future shock DDT injured the Voice of Voiceless.

CM Punk opens up on his recent WWE run

On the July 22nd edition of Monday Night Raw, CM Punk finally announced that he had met his surgeon and was cleared to compete in the ring. Adam Pearce, the general manager of Monday Night Raw, officially announced the match between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre with special guest referee Seth Rollins.

Recently, CM Punk had a fun conversation with Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo, where he opened up about his recent WWE run and if he is satisfied with working in WWE.

CM Punk stated, “Honestly if WWE was the place it is Today back then, I never would’ve left. All the things that happened, all the arguments and all the butting of heads, and being injured and burnt out, and feeling like people in a managerial role weren’t listening. That doesn’t exist in the current atmosphere.”



He further said, “I don’t wanna waste time thinking ‘Oh I should’ve done this, or I could’ve done this’. I think what makes my return so special is because of all the history, because of all the time passed. Now we’re here and it’s a happy moment for me.”

Summer Slam 2024 match card

After the mega success of the last WWE pay-per-view, WWE Money in the Bank 2024, another massive WWE pay-per-view is coming up in the first week of next month, the 37th edition of Summer Slam premium live event, Summer Slam 2024.

This year, fans are actually very hyped up for the Summer Slam 2024, and the major reason behind the hype is the stacked card. CM Punk is going to be part of an exciting card, and he is all set to lock horns with Drew McIntyre with Seth Rollins as the special guest referee. Here is the compilation of Summer Slam 2024 matches.

1. Cody Rhodes (c) vs Solo Sikoa (WWE Undisputed Championship singles match) (announced)

2. Drew McIntyre vs CM Punk and Seth Rollins (referee) (Special Guest Referee Match) (announced)

3. Damian Priest (c) vs Gunther (King of the Ring) (WWE World Heavyweight Championship singles match) (announced)

4. Bayley (c) vs Nia Jax (Queen of the Ring) (WWE Women's Championship singles match) (announced)

5. Logan Paul (c) vs LA Knight (WWE United States Championship singles match)

6. Rhea Ripley vs Liv Morgan (c) (WWE Women's World Heavyweight Championship match) (announced)

