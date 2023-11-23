Is CM Punk the Devil or Shinsuke Nakamura's mystery opponent at Survivor Series? Exploring possibility of his WWE and AEW return

CM Punk is currently one of the most talked about pro wrestlers in the whole industry. Punk was released from his AEW contract this year after he had a backstage confrontation with fellow wrestler Jack Perry and then Tony Khan himself. Khan explained he is releasing Phil (CM Punk) as he is afraid for his life.

Since his release, Punk’s WWE return rumors have been at their peak. According to some previous reports Voice of Vocieless is in talks with WWE.

WWE is gearing up to host their last event of this year - Survivor Series 2023. The pay-per-view is happening in Chicago which is the hometown of Pepsi Punk. Fans are now speculating about Best in the World’s return to the company after almost a decade in front of his home crowd.

On the flip side, AEW is showcasing a new character and sharing cryptic video packages of a new character behind the mask called “The Devil.” Some fans have theories Punk is the devil behind the mask.

Now fans of AEW fandom and the WWE universe are going at each other and claiming that Punk is involved with their favorite brand. In this article, we critically analyze where Punk willl go - WWE or AEW.

Where will CM Punk make his return: WWE or AEW

Best in the World, CM Punk has definitely built a massive fan base during his career. He made his most anticipated return to wrestling after 2014 in 2021 at WWE’s rival company AEW.

Which turned out to be one of the biggest returns of the decade.

Now that Punk is a free agent, fans are speculating and putting out their own theories about where will Pepsi Punk make his debut.

CM Punk in WWE

When CM Punk last appeared in a WWE ring at the 2014 Royal Rumble, no one could have predicted he would be gone from the company for nearly a decade. His bitter exit stemmed from mounting frustrations over his storyline direction and booking. Tensions had brewed behind the scenes for some time, with Punk feeling increasingly unhappy about his creative direction and placement on the cards. Matters finally boiled over in early 2014, and he left quite suddenly after the Rumble pay-per-view.

But now according to some insiders, Punk has been in talks with WWE since he was released from his AEW contract. And he is coming back to his home brand as soon as possible. Even WWE themselves are cryptically teasing Cookie Master's return.

Multiple wrestlers and commentators have mentioned Punk’s promos or references for quite some time. In a segment at Raw, Shinsuke Nakamaru even used CM Punk’s finisher.

Now, Shinsuke Nakamaru is teasing that he will face a mystery partner. He even cut a promo at Monday Night Raw. and now fans are speculating Punk will make his return to fight Shinsuke Nakamura.

CM Punk’s AEW return

CM Punk is a former AEW champion and was released from the company after he got into a physical fight with other AEW talents backstage. AEW has now introduced a new character “The Devil” dropping cryptic video packages for quite some time now.

Fans are now speculating that CM Punk is the actual devil and are linking the Devil with Punk’s old promo where he mentioned the Devil.

"The greatest thing the devil ever did was make you people believe he didn't exist,” CM Punk’s promo from ROH 2005 said.

Punk has even shared an old video of him where he was depicted as the Devil in hell in a cell match in a promo from WWE back in 2012, “The Devil’s Playground.”

Conclusion

After conducting a thorough analysis of the possibilities and the numerous teases provided by each company, it's evident that there is a significant contrast in the nature of these teasers.

WWE seems to be dropping hints about Punk at every conceivable stage, from featuring his theme song lyrics in the caption of their Instagram posts like "Look in my eyes" to Randy Orton's new merch.

On the flip side, the Devil character is more likely to be associated with MJF, Adam Cole, and Jack Perry, as there have been no apparent teasers linking CM Punk to The Devil.

According to a recent report from Frightful Select, "Several people within AEW know the identities of the individuals under the devil masks but have done well at keeping it quiet. Those spoken to are of the belief that it isn’t CM Punk, and saying that it would be a huge work on those in the know if so."

Considering all these factors, the likelihood of CM Punk making a comeback to WWE appears more plausible than his return to AEW. What are your thoughts? Do you believe Pepsi Punk will make his comeback in AEW or WWE? Share your comments below.