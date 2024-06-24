Is CM Punk 'Touch-And-Go' For SummerSlam Return Against Drew McIntyre? Report

WWE superstar CM Punk hasn’t had a full-fledged, pay-per-view match ever since he returned to the company in 2023 at Survivor Series. He is expected to return at the SummerSlam 2024, but it is still not confirmed.

A new report mentions that CM Punk may or may not return at SummerSlam and his last promo segment at SmackDown has something to do with his in-ring return.

Is CM Punk still not prepared for SummerSlam return?

According to wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer, CM Punk is “touch and go” for an in-ring return at the August 3 pay-per-view. Punk was brutally assaulted by Drew McIntyre in the last episode of Friday Night SmackDown, in his hometown, Chicago, Illinois. But this booking also had some plans for the WWE

Meltzer said that this gives WWE more time. "It's a touch-and-go about SummerSlam. They were hoping for SummerSlam. It buys them more time, yeah. The hope is he's ready for SummerSlam. It was not like a sure thing, but that's the big show. That's where they want it [Punk vs. McIntyre]," Meltzer said.

Drew McIntyre has said that he has a history with CM Punk and there’s a score he has to settle with the Chicago boy. He said that apart from their in-ring tussle, Punk has previously hurt him professionally.

“He hurt me when I was younger, personally and professionally, and he's a genuinely terrible person. If you just take five minutes to do the research online, you'll see he's always been a terrible person,” McIntyre said in a YouTube video.

How did Punk suffer an injury?

CM Punk was slated to square off against Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania 40, but a sudden injury at Royal Rumble, at the hands of Drew McIntyre derailed his plans. Punk suffered a torn triceps injury, following a Futureshock DDT.

He was dropped from all the possible matches since then. However, despite being injured, Punk managed to curtail Drew McIntyre’s maiden WWE World Heavyweight Title win, at WrestleMania 40. And if that wasn’t enough, Punk played another spoiler at Clash at the Castle.

McIntyre is now incensed with the Second City Saint and is looking to settle his scores with him at SummerSlam 2024.

