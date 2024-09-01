Is Cody Rhodes Injured? Find Out if The American Nightmare Will Have to Relinquish His WWE Championship

Kevin Owens might not have been able to defeat Cody Rhodes for the WWE Undisputed Championship at Bash in Berlin, but what he said before the match turned out to be true. Owens had claimed before the match that there was something wrong with Rhodes’ knees.

And during their opening match at Bash in Berlin, the entire world saw that there was indeed something wrong with Rhodes’s knees. However, before the match, Rhodes had denied any issue with his right knee and claimed that he was alright.

During the match, Cody Rhodes attempted to take a jump from the top rope on Owens, but as he stood on the rope alongside the turnbuckle, his knees crumbled, and he came down, writhing his pain while holding his right knee.

A baffled Kevin Owens and the entire crowd were witness to this agony of Rhodes as he struggled to even stand. The crowd even shouted for Owens to capitalize on the moment, attack Rhodes, and pin him down.

However, Owens didn’t do so as he considered it against the spirit of his game. Also, he has had a friendship with Rhodes, and it prevented him from attacking him then. But a minute later, Owens hit Rhodes on his knees outside the ring, but didn't pin him down again.

Owens, however, tried every trick from his pocket, including two Stone Cold stunners on Rhodes to beat Cody, but The American Nightmare tapped out each time. Owens also survived a Cross Rhodes from Cody but succumbed to three consecutive Cross Rhodes in the end. Cody won the match despite a battered knee and won yet another PLE event defending his WWE Championship.

Advertisement

But will The American Nightmare have to relinquish his title? As of now, the backstage report is that there is no issue with Rhodes’ knees. But after the Bash in Berlin PLE, there would be an assessment for sure for Rhodes, and if it turns out that he shall not compete for the next few months, then a decision could be taken by WWE management.

In that case, Rhodes would be asked to relinquish his WWE title and then undergo surgery or recuperation for his knees. This has happened with former WWE Champions like Edge, Daniel Bryan, Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley, and even Roman Reigns when he went in for treatment for his leukemia.

Rhodes is not immune from this possibility, and if his injury is genuine, which it looks like it is, then he will be asked to relinquish his Championship. All eyes remain on next week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Advertisement

Also Read: Cody Rhodes Reveals The Best Thing About His Booking in WWE; Find Out What It Is