Is Cody Rhodes Really Going To Make TNA Appearance and Start a Major Feud There? Exploring Viral Tweet

Is WWE Champion Cody Rhodes headed to TNA iMPACT promotion, and star in a major rivalry? Is he going to make a historic return to the place where he had been almost eight years ago? This is not a piece of official news, and it was put on social media by an X user, who goes by the name Nav.

On his page yesterday, he posted an image of Cody Rhodes with the TNA logo behind him with a caption, “Cody Rhodes is set to make an appearance in upcoming tapings for TNA. This is due to the recent WWE/TNA Collaboration, Cody’s also expected to have a major feud in the company.”



So, can we take this news by it’s face value? The answer is a big no. This is absolutely fake news and the rumors of Cody making an appearance at TNA are not true at all. This account has several parody tweets that this user posts to grab the limelight.

Although there is a WWE collaboration deal with TNA at the moment with WWE NXT, till now, only superstars from TNA like Joe Hendry and Jordynne Grace have appeared from TNA at NXT, and no big WWE superstar has shown up.

On top of that, a superstar like Cody Rhodes is not going to make an appearance at TNA anyway right now because at present he is the face of the company. WWE has invested heavily in Cody Rhodes in the recent past, and The American Nightmare appearing at TNA and that too getting into a rivalry with a top star is completely baloney.

Advertisement

However, Rhodes has been to TNA in 2016 when he was in a deal with ROH also. After he departed from WWE in 2016, Cody started appearing in the independent circuit and making several appearances at TNA, where he wrestled as Cody only, and not using ‘Rhodes’ surname, since that was owned by WWE until 2020.

He made his debut at TNA wrestling on October 2, 2016, at Bound of Glory. He appeared alongside his wife, Brandi Rhodes, and faced Mike Bennett and his wife Maria to start a feud with the couple. He was written off TV after a short stay and in 2017 his contract with the company expired, and Cody didn’t think about renewing it. Watch it below:

As far as his TNA wrestling is considered, that doesn’t seem possible as long as he is the WWE Champion. But the WWE fans might see an influx of some great talent from TNA, and some of them like Joe Hendry might sign a full-time contract with the WWE soon too.

Advertisement

Also Read: Cody Rhodes Says The Rock’s ‘Real’ WrestleMania 40 Plans Would Have Made WWE Fans 'More Angry'