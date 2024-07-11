Is Colin Kaepernick Really Unemployed, Broke, and Freeloading Off Former 49ers Teammates? Exploring Viral Rumor

Former NFL star Colin Kaepernick is rumored to be unemployed and broke. The Facebook page America - Love It Or Leave claimed that the ex-49ers QB is freeloading off his teammates. It posted a meme allegedly revealing Kaepernick’s financial condition.

Kaepernick represented the 49ers for six seasons, reaching his career high in 2014. He protested against the racial racial injustice and police brutality by sitting down during the national anthem. It wasn’t received well by the fans. US President Donald Trump asked NFL franchises to fire players protesting against the national anthem. Colin became a free agent in 2017 but never played again.

Is Colin Kaepernick really unemployed and broke?

In the meme, America - Love It Or Leave wrote that Kaepernick’s teammate wants him off his sofa. The caption of the post hilariously defended their claim. The page wrote that the NFL removed Kaepernick from active status last year. So, his source of income, which was short camps with farm teams, has come to an end.

“He's got nothing left. He should have just stood for the anthem,” the caption read. The page concluded by taking a sarcastic jab at the former athlete. It said that it looks like activism doesn’t pay the bills after all.

However, the information provided by the meme is not valid. America—Love It Or Leave posts satirical content on its feed. The owner has registered the page as satire/parody. The meme also has a ‘Rated Satire’ label. It is run by an individual named Busta Troll on Facebook.

“A subsidiary of the America's Last Line of Defense network of trollery. Nothing on this page is real,” the description read. There is no concrete proof that Kaepernick is unemployed or broke. Neither of his teammates have said they wanted him off his sofa.

Fans react to Colin Kaepernick’s broke rumors

The Facebook post received over 2,000 reactions and 800 comments. It was also shared around 250 times, and some fans believed the rumors. The American natives did not have any empathy for the former NFL star.

“I don't have much empathy for him. He was his own worst enemy,” a user wrote. They are still not happy with his protest against the US national anthem. Another fan said Kaepernick deserves everything that has come his way. He reasoned that the athlete was never thankful or grateful enough.

Although it was just a troll post, fans lashed out their anger at Colin. “Should have stood up, you f*cking idiot,” another comment read.