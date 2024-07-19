Is Conor McGregor a US Citizen? Exploring UFC Megastar’s Nationality

Conor McGregor is a name that almost the entire fight world is associated with. In fact, people outside of the MMA fraternity are also well-versed with the McGregor surname. Stepping inside the UFC octagon for the first time in 2013, Conor McGregor soon went on to capture the fans’ intrigue. He straightaway went on a seven-fight win streak that made McGregor an instant hit. During this time, he defeated the likes of Chad Mendes, Dustin Poirier, and Jose Aldo. It was McGregor’s 13-second KO win. against Aldo that gave him a legendary status instantly.

However, a lot of McGregor’s aura came mainly from his talking skills on the mic. Notoriously known for trashing his opponents, McGregor’s scathing remarks earned him the title of ‘The Notorious’. McGregor also created a mysticism around him as he, on several occasions, predicted the outcome of his fight correctly. It was due to McGregor’s ability to sell a fight, his rivalry with Dustin Poirier and Khabib Nurmagomedov made it to the UFC folklore. Well, while McGregor has predominantly played his matches in the USA, the question of whether he is from America seems to pop up often. Here’s everything you need to know about Conor McGregor’s nationality.

What is Conor McGregor’s nationality?

While there might have been some confusion regarding Conor McGregor being an American citizen, the truth is that he is not. Conor McGregor was born on July 14, 1988 in Dublin, Ireland. Before becoming famous, McGregor stayed at Dee Devlin’s house, who is currently his wife. According to reports from SportsKeeda, McGregor has a luxurious house in Dublin, where he spends a chunk of his year.

However, ‘The Notorious’ also has several other houses, one of them being located in Las Vegas. Although McGregor is not a US citizen, he does have special rights and permission to operate and carry out his business in the United States. Coming back to the UFC, the Irishman has almost single-handedly helped the UFC grow to unprecedented levels. While the UFC was not a sport many would follow outside the US, McGregor’s magical aura made him and the UFC a household name.

The UFC head honcho Dana White too, gave McGregor his flowers. Speaking about ‘The Notorious’s impact on the promotion, Dana White said in a 2020 interview, “Everybody on Earth loved Conor McGregor and Conor McGregor opened up territories that had never been that interested in us before. Maybe we had a small fan base there, but he blew the whole country up. He's the first guy that truly was a global star.” Sadly, post his bout with Dustin Poirier in 2021, McGregor has been missing in action. And while there has been multiple news of him coming back, fans remain deprived from seeing ‘Mystic Mac’ inside the octagon yet.

When will Conor McGregor return?

Conor McGregor was initially supposed to face Michael Chandler in the TUF 31 season finale. However, he missed getting into the USADA testing pool in time which prevented him from competing. The Irishman further ventured out into Hollywood, playing a villain in the movie 'Road House’. This further deterred his comeback to the octagon. Finally, it was Dana White who announced that Conor McGregor would fight Chandler at UFC 303.

Sadly, McGregor pulled out of the fight citing a broken toe. Since then, there have been heavy doubts as to when ‘Mystic Mac’ will return. However, recent reports from McGregor himself suggest that he had a discussion with Dana White and he will be making it back shortly. Moreover, UFC insider Ariel Helwani too, predicted a December 14, 2024 return for McGregor. Thus, with suspense building, it remains to be seen when the King actually returns.

