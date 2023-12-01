Is Conor McGregor arrested: Why is the UFC star under investigation by Irish Police?

Trigger Warning: The below article contains mention of violence and war.

Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor is back in the headlines, and surprisingly, this time not for his exploits in the combat circuits. McGregor has made mainstream international headlines after openly sharing and expressing his views on the Irish government.

Ireland, the home country of Conor McGregor, is currently involved in internal turmoil. The whole thing started after an open knife attack in Dublin, which injured many, including three children.

The incident ignited rage, and riots broke out, with rioters burning cars, buses, and shops.

McGregor, who has always shown his love for his homeland, wasted no time and started pointing fingers at the Irish government.

Recently, Twitter X CEO Elon Musk reacted to Ireland's situation and government. He even seemed to hint that Conor McGregor should run for the office.

Now, the Irish police have launched an investigation into the UFC megastar to verify if McGregor has some connection with the riots. He is continuously reacting to Ireland's government, particularly regarding this matter.

Is Conor McGregor arrested?

Recent rumors suggested that Conor McGregor was arrested for an ongoing investigation, leaving McGregor fans eager to know the truth.

The answer is no Conor McGregor has not been arrested. Instead, he recently welcomed a new member into the McGregor family, his fourth child, and shared the news with fans through his social media handles.

Interestingly, McGregor seems to be hinting at and showing interest in politics. Fans are speculating that the UFC megastar might make his political debut soon. Some internet users are even suggesting that McGregor should run for office, and now McGregor himself has hinted at his political debut.

An X user (formerly known as Twitter) named Cillian expressed in a tweet, "Hands up if you want to see Conor McGregor become the next President of Ireland." He even tagged Conor McGregor in his post.

Conor McGregor reposted the tweet, making it clear that he is ready to enter the world of politics.

