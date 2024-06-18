Is Conor McGregor Retiring From UFC After Withdrawing From Michael Chandler's Fight? Find Out

Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor was all set to return at UFC 303 pay-per-view this month after a long lay-off of almost three and half years. Mystic Mac was scheduled to face former Bellator lightweight champion and current number sixth ranked UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler.

The fight between Chandler and McGregor was the main event of the UFC 303 event. Both were booked to lock horns in a five-round mixed martial arts match at the welterweight division.

Unfortunately, the anticipated match between Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor was canceled after Dana White confirmed the rumor that Conor McGregor had been injured in the training camp.

Fight fans are highly disappointed as McGregor was already on a three-year lay-off, and he injured himself before he could return this month. A lot of fans are predicting that this could be the end of Notorious’s UFC career, and he is now retired and will not make a return inside the octagon.

Before Conor McGregor was officially out, former UFC contender Chael Sonnen posted a video claiming that if McGregor pulled out from UFC 303, he would be officially done with mixed martial arts and UFC.

Chael Sonnen expressed, “If Conor McGregor doesn't show up for this, I'm here to let you know that any idea you have that he's still fighting or he's still in the business, or he wasn't feeling good, and they're doing it another day, he and Chandler are gonna be somewhere down the road; I'm here to let you know now if you're told that by anybody, you have been given bad information.”

Now, fight fans are wondering if Conor McGregor is actually retired. The simple answer to this question is no: Mystic Mac is not considering retiring. Rather, he is planning to present the best version of himself to his fans.

In his first reaction post about pulling out of UFC 303, McGregor revealed he pulled out from the fight because he felt he wanted to enter the octagon being one hundred percent for his fans, company, and opponent.

As per some previous reports by Ariel Helwani, Conor McGregor’s injury is not that severe, and his fight with Michael Chandler will be rescheduled for later this year, near August and Septemeber. UFC can create a whole new card for Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler.

UFC 303 Updated Match Card

The company landed into huge trouble after Conor McGregor pulled himself out of the main event against Michael Chandler. Not only was the main event canceled, but the co-main event match featuring former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill was also canceled, as Hill has injured his knee.

UFC approached all major names, but there was only one man who came to save the day for UFC. Once again, UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

Now, Stone Hand is scheduled to lock horns with former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka in the main event in a rematch for UFC light heavyweight champion. UFC added more banger matches to UFC 303 cards. Here is the full updated match card list.

Alex Pereira (C) vs. Jiri Prochazka – Light heavyweight Championship match Anthony Smith vs. Carlos Ulberg Diego Lopes vs. Brian Ortega Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Macy Chiasson Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Joe Pyfer Ian Machado Garry vs. Michael Page Andre Fili vs. Cub Swanson Vinicius Oliveira vs. Ricky Simon Charles Jourdain vs. Jean Silva Yanis Ghemmouri vs. Payton Talbott Gillian Robertson vs. Michelle Waterson-Gomez Andrei Arlovski vs. Martin Buday Carlos Hernandez vs. Rei Tsuruya

