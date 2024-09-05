Is Conor McGregor Running for President of Ireland? All You Need To Know

Conor McGregor's recent outburst against the Irish government has led his fans to speculate whether the MMA champion is running for president of Ireland.

The answer is... maybe. In a recent tweet, McGregor expressed his frustration with the current situation in the country and lashed out vehemently. While his fans were still reeling from his earlier rant against the government, the Notorious delivered another shocker.

In his tweet, Conor wrote, “As President, I hold the power to summon the Dáil as well as dissolve it. So as I said before, I would have all the answers the people of Ireland seek from these thieves of the working man, these disrupters of the family unit, these destructors of small businesses, and on and on and on!”

He also called the ruling government officials "charlatans" and urged them "to dissolve the Dáil entirely." However, the tweet has yet to be confirmed as an actual announcement of his presidential run. It would certainly be interesting to witness the champ running for his people.

This is not the first time McGregor has made headlines with such statements. In December 2023, McGregor stirred up controversy on social media when he vehemently criticized the exorbitant spending on a bike shed, likening it to a "glorified bus stop."

The UFC star's outspoken comments have reignited discussions about wasteful government expenditures, prompting both support and dissent among his followers. McGregor's vocal dissatisfaction with Ireland's political system has also sparked speculation about his potential entry into politics, despite polls indicating low public support for such a move.

While many agree with McGregor's stance on the bike shed, the majority of the population is weary of his contentious and often divisive remarks, particularly those deemed problematic and racially charged. Despite voicing an interest in pursuing a political career, McGregor's controversial public image remains a source of concern for many, casting doubt on his ability to garner widespread political support.

McGregor envisions a future where he takes on a leadership role, positioning himself as a self-styled alternative to the established political figures currently leading Ireland. He dreams of a presidency that is independent of party affiliations and aims to boost public involvement in the decision-making process. By doing so, McGregor wants to present himself as a vibrant and enthusiastic advocate for the people, suggesting a groundbreaking approach to direct public engagement in determining the future of Ireland.

