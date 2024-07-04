Is Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Not 100 Percent Healthy After MRI Scan? Exploring Viral Rumor

Rumors have it that Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is not 100 percent healthy after his MRI scan. The 30-year-old is suffering from injury concerns just ahead of the mandatory training camps.

The player has shown his consistency to be one of the best quarterbacks in the league right now; however, despite his performance, he has yet to secure a contract. Is the American footballer really injured, which is one of the reasons he couldn't secure a new deal? Exploring the widely circulated claim.

Is Cowboys QB Dak Prescott not 100 percent healthy after an MRI scan?

Steve Fezzik hinted at a possible injury and health issue for Dak Prescott during The Ross Tucker Podcast. Although he did not specify too much, Fezzik stated that there are talks that “he's not 100 percent, and they've been betting against the Cowboys the last three days.”

The pro sports better further told, “There's rumors that he had an MRI. That's unconfirmed, but that's the rumors that I'm hearing.” It is to be noted that there is no official confirmation so far, and these are just circulations.

Additionally, according to Athlon Sports, an insider close to the team has stated that all the news about Prescott is a "non-story.” However, what happens with the player in the coming future is to be seen.

Dak Prescott could make $60 million per year if he is fit

Amid the health concerns surrounding Dak Prescott, the former college football player for the Mississippi State Bulldogs will grab a deal of $60 million per year, making him the first quarterback to do so. He is currently in his final year of the contract.

Advertisement

However, while his health is in question, the Cowboys may be cautious about making any commitments that are worrisome. The player was signed by the franchise back in the 2016 NFL Draft in the sixth round.

It is to be seen how the team based in the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex overcomes this pressure just ahead of the upcoming season, while the training camps are just weeks away.