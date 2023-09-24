Is Cristiano Ronaldo planning to retire? Al-Nassr star REVEALS his future plans

Since Cristiano Ronaldo arrived in Saudi Arabia in January 2022, he has captivated the local crowd. His arrival catalyzed a remarkable transformation in football, inspiring several prominent European players to sign with Saudi Pro League teams. Despite being 38 years old, the Portuguese star continues to astonish his followers with his on-field performances. Nevertheless, he is well aware that his prolific scoring seasons are numbered and is approaching the end of his illustrious career.

Al-Nassr emerged victorious over Al-Ahli in the Saudi Pro League duel on September 22, under the leadership of Cristiano Ronaldo and Riyad Mahrez. Thanks to double scores from Ronaldo and Talisca, Nassr was able to claim victory. After the game, a representative from the Saudi Sports Media Federation shared a significant announcement from Cristiano Ronaldo: He plans to end his career with Al-Nassr, surprising the global football community as he has no intention of returning to European football again.

Following his move to Al-Nassr, the 38-year-old Portuguese forward became the best-paid player in the history of football. Ronaldo signed a colossal contract, earning reportedly '$200 million a year and lasting until 2025. When asked about retirement plans, Ronaldo expressed his desire to remain on the field for another two to three years, in line with his contract's end date in 2025.

Reports suggest Cristiano Ronaldo and John Cena to team up for WWE debut at Crown Jewel

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo may soon expand his already impressive legacy beyond the football field to the wrestling ring. A report from AS suggests that the renowned Portuguese footballer is set to make his wrestling debut alongside 16-time WWE World Champion, John Cena, arguably the most prominent star in professional wrestling.

The reports go on to suggest that WWE intends for Ronaldo to make a guest appearance at their forthcoming Crown Jewel PPV event in Saudi Arabia on November 4. If Ronaldo accepts this offer from the professional wrestling behemoth, the Al-Nassr FC striker stands to receive a substantial appearance fee.

Since 2018, WWE has hosted four consecutive Crown Jewel PPVs in Saudi Arabia among other events. As recently as May, the city of Jeddah acted as the host for the Night of Champions 2023 event.

