Is Damian Priest Related To Roman Reigns? All You Need To Know

Damian Priest and Roman Reigns are the new babyfaces in the WWE currently. After playing heel for a significant time, it’s time for both of them to play heroes. And around this news, one strange query that is trending on the internet is, “Is Damian Priest related to Roman Reigns”? The answer to this is no. Reigns and Priest are poles apart and there is no connection between them.

While Roman Reigns comes from the Anoa’i family, and his late father Sika Anoa’i too was a WWE Hall of Famer, Damian Priest’s father didn’t venture into professional wrestling and was a martial artist.

Similarly, Roman Reigns started as a footballer initially in his career and switched to professional wrestling in 2010, while Priest started his wrestling journey with Ring of Honor in 2015.

In fact, Priest is known for his stint with ROH, while Roman Reigns has never wrestled at ROH. Reigns started with WWE’s development territory NXT (then called Florida Championship Wrestling) in 2010, and made his main roster debut in November 2012, as part of the three-member Shield. Since then, Roman Reigns has been with the WWE and has become the company’s biggest asset today.

For Damian Priest, he started with WWE NXT in 2018 and made his main roster debut in February 2021. Priest made his stunning debut through Royal Rumble in 2021, when he came at number 14, and went on to eliminate John Morrison, The Miz, Elias, and Kane before being eliminated by Bobby Lashley.

For the next two years, he remained a mid-carder and his fortunes took a turn only in 2023 when he won the Money In The Bank contract. Further, his role as a heel member of The Judgement Day group upped his persona in the WWE.

His biggest day came on April 7, 2024, when he suddenly appeared on Night 2 of WrestleMania to cash in his Money In the Bank contract against Drew McIntyre who had just won it by beating Seth Rollins. Priest choke-slammed McIntyre and then won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. He went on to retain the title belt thrice at big pay-per-views after, eventually losing it to Gunther at SummerSlam.

Finn Balor, Priest’s Judgement Day mate, who was there for his assistance played the spoiler by eventually costing him the belt. And now Priest has turned face, tied up with Rhea Ripley and the two are new hot babyfaces in the company.

As for Roman Reigns, the Tribal Chief is once again back and this time he has returned to confront the same kids, he had nurtured in the past two years. There are reports that Roman Reigns will align with the former Bloodline members; The Usos and Sami Zayn to take on Solo Sikoa’s new Bloodline 2.0 which Jaob Fatu, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa.