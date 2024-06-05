Is Daniel Gafford Talking With Slovenian Basketball Team to Play in the Paris Olympics? Details Inside

Daniel Gafford has been a sensational trade for the Dallas Mavericks and is one of the unsung heroes in their run to the NBA finals. As Gafford's role grew in the team, he reportedly contacted the Slovenian basketball federation to obtain a passport and play for their national team in the Olympics.

Marc Stein has made it clear that Gafford won’t play for Slovenia in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament against Greece or the Paris Olympics if Slovenia qualifies. However, talks will continue as Daniel Gafford is still a possibility for the Slovenian national team in the future. Josh Nebo is expected to start for the team this summer at center, as previously reported by Walla Sport and BasketNews.

Gafford’s NBA journey

The 25-year-old center had an immediate impact during his first season with the Dallas Mavericks, leading his team to the NBA Finals with averages of 11.0 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.

After playing two seasons in the NCAA with the Arkansas Razorbacks, he was drafted by the Chicago Bulls with the 38th pick in 2019 to make his debut in the league. He played with the Washington Wizards from 2021 to 2024, sharing the court with Kristaps Porzingis, his opponent in the upcoming finals.

Can Gafford help the Mavericks win their second NBA title?

Gafford’s role with the team is unique. The former Wizards man plays 20 minutes per game on average even though he is a starter. The rim-defending capabilities of Gafford are immense but he often gets into foul trouble which is a cause of concern for him. To make sure this doesn’t happen, the Mavs rotate between Gafford and Dereck Lively II in short bursts.

The tactic has worked perfectly for them and both players have made telling contributions as the Mavs went through tough opposition on their way to the NBA finals. If Gafford continues his form, the Celtics will have a tough time beating the Mavericks and winning their first title since 2008.

