Is Daniel Jones dating Kay Adams? NFL Host Addresses Dating Rumors

NFL host Kay Adams addressed the swirling dating rumors surrounding her and New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones during a recent episode of her show, Up and Adams.

The speculation began after a viral training camp interaction earlier in the summer, where Adams sarcastically referred to Jones as her "boy" while discussing the upcoming Week 1 matchup against the Vikings with Giants offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor.

Adams light-heartedly acknowledged the online chatter, joking about the attention their interaction had received on social media. During the playful exchange on Up and Adams, Adams quipped about the ongoing buzz regarding her and Jones , emphasizing that it was all in good fun while commenting on Jones' appearance and facial hair.

Eluemunor joined in on the fun, sharing his thoughts on Jones' beard and humorously engaging in the conversation about his teammate. Despite the lighthearted tone, Adams made it clear that she preferred to avoid further commentary on the dating rumors, stating that she wanted to focus on supporting Jones as a colleague and fan, both on and off the field.

During the conversation, Daniel Jones said, “You gotta protect your boy, my boy. The world and the internet think [he’s] my boy.”

Although she largely avoided the conversation, Adams did mention, "I don’t even want to talk about it. I don’t want to talk about it." The duo also sarcastically discussed whether the star athlete should keep his beard or not.

As Jones gears up for the Giants' season opener against the Vikings, the quarterback finds himself facing pressure not only from opposing defenses but also from the heightened scrutiny of his on-field performance.

Now in year two of a lucrative four-year, $160 million deal with the Giants, Jones aims to silence his critics and lead the team to a more successful season following a challenging 2023 campaign.

But things did not seem to be all jolly for Jones as the Giants' disappointing performance against the Minnesota Vikings led to a chorus of boos from the crowd at MetLife Stadium.

Daniel Jones, returning from a torn ACL and facing high expectations, struggled with two interceptions and significant pressure from the Vikings' defense. The team's inability to reach double digits in points and Jones' lackluster performance have sparked concern about the future, especially given Jones' lucrative contract and the team's poor record in games he has started.

The visibly frustrated fan base's reaction, including booing as Jones exited the stadium, has raised questions about the quarterback's effectiveness. Despite Jones' desire to give the fans something to cheer about, the pressure is mounting after a series of underwhelming performances.

In response to the negative reception, offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor empathized with the fans' disappointment while stressing the team's commitment to improvement.