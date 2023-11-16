Is Deshaun Watson’s USD 230 million contract with Cleveland Browns the worst in NFL history?

Deshaun Watson has been out of the Cleveland Browns recently due to a shoulder injury, which has just made things complicated for the team. The Browns are being criticized for making a $230 Million contract with Watson that just went down the drain.

According to fans, Deshaun Watson’s contract with Cleveland Brown is one of the worst contracts in the history of the NFL. But why are fans criticizing the contract? Keep reading to know what makes Deshaun Watson’s NFL contract the worst ever to exist:

Why is Deshaun Watson’s contract with Cleveland criticized lately?

For the next three years, Deshaun Watson is owed a whopping sum of $46 Million GUARANTEED money by the Browns, with a total capital hit of approximately $64 Million per NFL season. That’s definitely more money for a player who is more like a broken tool for the team.

Cleveland Browns acquired Deshaun Watson in 2022, even though there was a lot of pressure on the franchise towards not acquiring him since there were multiple sexual assault accusations against him. But they ignored all the allegations there were on it.

In fact, to prevent Deshaun Watson from going with any other NFL team, the owners of the Cleveland Browns raised the contract amount to a surprising number. To date, no quarterback has ever received that much money to be acquired into an NFL team.

But all these efforts to acquire Deshaun Watson have gone down the drain due to his injury. Watson already sat out in the 2021 season due to some allegations,

Things carried forward to 11 suspended games in the 2022 season with browns. His comeback wasn’t worthwhile. Now that he’s out, this contract becomes just a loss for the team.

Fans take a dig at the Cleveland Browns, criticizing their deal with Deshaun Watson

On Wednesday, it was reported by the Cleveland Browns that Deshaun Watson is out of the 2023 season due to a shoulder injury. The injury happened during the game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens, which the Browns won by 33-31.

Even though the Browns won the game, NFL fans were nothing but criticizing Deshaun Watson’s contract with the Browns.

“The Deshaun Watson contract will go down as the worst in the history of sports,” said a fan who isn’t impressed with the Browns at all.

“#ooc that trade and contract for Watson is looking worse and worse by the day for the Browns. Deshaun now requires season ending surgery to repair a fracture in his shoulder,” Tweeted another fan. The surgery is expected to happen in the upcoming week.

“The Browns just announced that Deshaun Watson will have season-ending shoulder surgery. Cleveland signed him for 5 years at $46M per year, FULLY GUARANTEED. His cap number balloons to $64M for three straight years starting next season. Worst. Contract. Ever,” concluded a fan clearly.

With each passing day, the criticism of the Cleveland Browns for acquiring Deshaun Watson is getting more and more severe. The quarterback hasn’t kept up to the performance promised when the Browns offered him the contract.

Deshaun Watson’s comeback is expected in the 2024 season; however, it could take a longer time since the injury is pretty serious. Do you think Watson’s comeback will be any good for the browns?