Is Devin Haney Retired from Boxing? Bill Haney Provides Update on The Dream's Status

It appears that Devin Haney will not negotiate another fight until his record is undefeated. After Ryan Garcia handed The Dream his first loss, the undefeated boxer now suffers one loss among thirty-one wins throughout his career.

According to the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association, Ryan Garcia tested positive for a banned substance called Ostarine. Due to this, Devin’s father Bill Haney demands a revision in his record from defeated to undefeated.

Bill Haney demands revision of Devin Haney’s record

Going into their fight, Ryan Garcia was an underdog. Due to his antics prior to the bout, fans and critics predicted Devin Haney to outclass The Dream. However, KingRy managed to secure three knockdowns and won the contest via a majority decision.

Fans praised Garcia for his performance on the night. However, things took a turn when Voluntary Anti-Doping Association(VADA) reported KingRy to have tested positive for Ostarine, a banned substance.

Although Ryan Garcia continues to deny the allegations, Haney’s team does not buy it. According to Boxing Scene, it is indicated that the New York State Athletic Commission is reviewing the outcome of Ryan Garcia vs Devin Haney.

Bill Haney revealed that Devin Haney will abstain from further negotiations until his record is revised. The Dream’s father also uploaded an Instagram video claiming that Ryan Garcia could face suspension due to the alleged usage of Ostarine.

This is a huge revelation for the Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia fight. It appeared that controversy followed the bout and both fighters failed to make amends. The future of both contenders will be announced following the supposed review of the fight’s outcome.

Ryan Garcia has officially announced his retirement

Lightweight boxer Ryan Garcia’s saga continues. KingRy has now officially announced that he is retiring from the sport after new revelations. The American contender wants to hang up the gloves after a new controversy arose regarding the Devin Haney bout.

Garcia was reported to have tested positive for Ostarine, a banned substance. This was announced by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association(VADA). Since then, fans and fighters alike have taken to different platforms to criticize him for it.

And now, Bill Haney claims KingRy could get suspended for his drug usage. After all these transpired at once, Ryan Garcia announced his retirement on X(formerly Twitter). He also went on to list several reasons why he is quitting the sport.

“I’m officially retired,” tweeted Garcia. After this, KingRy also accused Devin Haney of ‘taking his victory away.’ With regards to Ostarine, Garcia says his supplements were tainted. The fighter believes his medications prior to the fight were contaminated.

Some fans question the legitimacy of the retirement. The boxing community does not seem to rule out a potential comeback fight for Ryan Garcia. Until now, the American contender strongly believes the Devin Haney bout to be his final.