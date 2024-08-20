Is Draymond Green Really Furious at Kuminga for Playing NBA 2K With Jordan Poole? Exploring VIRAL Tweet

Draymond Green has played a vital role in Jonathan Kuminga's development with the Golden State Warriors. Green regularly motivates Kuminga by praising him as "unguardable," which has helped Kuminga elevate his game, recently leading him to average 19.4 points per game.

Additionally, the Warriors have included mentoring Kuminga in Green's new contract, underscoring the team's dedication to developing their young talent. This mentorship is vital for Kuminga as he continues to make his mark in the league.

A recent tweet that went viral claimed Draymond Green was reportedly furious with Jonathan Kuminga for playing NBA 2K with Jordan Poole, who is no longer with the Warriors.

However, this was merely a meme, not an actual report. The account that posted it often shares content meant for trolling or parody rather than factual information.

Jonathan Kuminga, who was drafted 7th overall, joined the Golden State Warriors in 2021 and has excelled in his second season with the team.

During the 2023-2024 season, Jonathan Kuminga showcased significant improvement in his offensive game with the Warriors. He averaged a career-high 16.1 points on 52.9% shooting, a notable increase from just 9 points per game in his first two seasons. Kuminga also recorded eight consecutive games with 20+ points while maintaining over 50% shooting, placing him among an elite group of players 21 or younger to achieve this milestone.

Kuminga's athleticism and power allowed him to dominate defenders, consistently driving to the rim. His improved handle and dribbling skills also enabled him to create more scoring opportunities off the dribble.

While serving his suspensions, Green focused on observing Kuminga and noticed the need for him to attack defenses more aggressively by leveraging his speed and athleticism. Green advised Kuminga to "always jump and get himself out of trouble" when driving to the rim.

Thanks to Green's mentorship, Kuminga has secured a starting role. When both Green and Kuminga start together, the Warriors have posted a 17-8 record this season. Kuminga shoots 73% directly off passes from Green, marking the second-highest percentage between two teammates in the league.

Kuminga credits Green as a critical factor in his joining the Warriors, as Green called the former GM to advocate for drafting him. Their strong relationship existed even before Kuminga was drafted. Green's veteran leadership, continuous encouragement, and tactical advice have been crucial in unlocking Kuminga's potential and driving his breakout sophomore season with the Warriors.

