Is Dustin Poirier Actually Retiring After Losing Championship Fight Against Islam Makhachev at UFC 302? Find Out

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin ‘Diamond’ Poirier fought to climb up the only ladder he hasn't in his illustrated mixed martial arts career, wrapping the UFC undisputed gold strap around his waist ever.

Poirier earned the opportunity to fight for championship gold for the third time in his career after he knocked out the upcoming rising star of the lightweight division Benoît Saint-Denis at UFC 299 pay-per-view with a second-round knockout in a spectacular way.

At the UFC 300 post-fight press conference, UFC CEO Dana White announced Dustin Poirier would lock horns with UFC champion Islam Makhachev for the undisputed champion strap at the main event of the UFC 302 pay-per-view.

During the UFC 302 build, Dustin Poirier made it clear this will be his last shot at championship rush as he thinks the end of his career is near now. He can’t reclimb the ladders again to the championship if he falls this time.

At UFC 302, Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier fought a battle. Both fighters threw some of the best arrows from their moves arsenal. By round five, the blood of both fighters was on the UFC 302 mats.

In round five, Islam Makhachev caught Dustin Poirier with a beautiful wrestling sweep and turned it into a tight, choked Diamond till he tapped out.

After Islam Makhachev retained his championship, Dustin Poirier said this could be his last dance in the UFC octagon. If this was his last time inside the UFC octagon, he wanted to thank his wife, daughter, and all his fans for their support.

Fans are now wondering if Dustin Poirier is retired or if fight fans will see Diamond throw dynamite punches at his opponents again.

Dustin Poirier recently provided a slight hint about his status in the UFC, and Diamond has one more fight inside him. A Twitter x user named KopylovSZN commented under Poirier’s tweet asking for one more fight, “Dustin. 1 more fight please,” and Poirier re-tweeted the comment, indicating more left in Poirier to do inside the UFC octagon.

Dustin Poirier provides a health update post-UFC 302

The lightweight champion fight between Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier damaged and bruised both fighters, and they will carry the battle scars of this fight for the rest of their lives.

It was an entertaining fight between two of the best lightweight fighters globally. Dustin Poirier failed to finish his story, and Islam Makhachev retained his championship after he choked Poirier in round five.

After the fight, Dustin Poirier tweeted and informed fans about his health update after the UFC 302 championship fight.

Poirier revealed he broke his nose badly, torn his ALC muscle, and has a broken rib. Per Diamond’s tweet, “Nose is broken bad, rib is broken, and my ACL is partially torn. FIGHT LIFE.”

Currently, both Dustin Poirier and Islam Makhachev are on medical suspension. Fans would love to see Poirier in many exciting fights, including a rematch with Max Holloway and Justin Geathje, a thrilling grudge match with an old rival at the welterweight division, Colby Covington, and a potential fight with Alexander Volknanovski.

