Is Dustin Poirier Retiring? The Diamond Opens Up on Career Plans After Recent Tweet Goes Viral

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier recently stepped inside the octagon to compete for the UFC undisputed lightweight gold for the third time in his illustrious career against the reigning UFC lightweight king and current number one ranked pound-for-pound fighter, Islam Makhachev, at UFC 302 pay-per-view.

Dustin Poirier can be ranked as the most formidable challenge for Islam Makhachev in his entire UFC career. "The Diamond" and Islam Makhachev fought a battle for a straight 22 minutes; Poirier even managed to score an elbow on Makhachev’s head, causing a massive cut above his eyes.

In the fifth round, Islam Makhachev managed to take Dustin Poirier down to the canvas with an old-school wrestling sweep and quickly turned and caught the neck of "The Diamond" in a D'arce Choke. Makhachev retained his champion crown after Poirier tapped.

During the build-up to the show, Poirier was clear that he would retire, no matter if he won or lost against Islam Makhachev at UFC 302. In the post-fight interview, Dustin Poirier revealed this could be the last time UFC fans see him in the UFC octagon.

Post UFC 302, Poirier revealed he still needs time to decide whether he wants to continue by taking some big-money fights or if he will hang up his gloves.

Recently, Dustin Poirier posted a picture of his match with Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 on Twitter (now X) and captioned the post, “Been toe 2 toe with the best of em, Grateful for the journey.” The tweet from "The Diamond" went viral, and fans speculated that he had finally decided to retire.

After the post went viral, Dustin Poirier decided to clarify the rumor himself. "The Diamond" tweeted and expressed, “That wasn't a retirement tweet. I'm just grateful for the journey, but I'm still unsure about what's next.”

Dustin Poirier reacts to potential boxing match-up

Dustin Poirier is likely staying away from the UFC octagon, and this may have been the last time we witnessed him compete inside the UFC cage. A couple of days ago, Poirier made an appearance on the MMA Hour Show, where "The Diamond" discussed the potential of making a boxing debut.

Poirier expressed that boxing excites him, but he’s unsure if the UFC will allow him to step into the boxing ring.

Dustin Poirier said, “I would love to box. That would be fun. That excites me. However, I still have seven fights on my contract with the UFC. I don't know if they would let me box.”

Only time will tell whether Dustin Poirier will step inside the UFC octagon again or venture into the boxing ring like other UFC legends, including Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, Francis Ngannou, Jorge Masvidal, and more.

Dustin Poirier could potentially do wonders inside the boxing ring. He has been rated as one of the best boxers in the UFC and is best known for his striking prowess. With his striking skills, Poirier managed to defeat some of the most elite and lethal fighters, including Conor McGregor twice, Michael Chandler, Max Holloway, Eddie Alvarez, and more.

