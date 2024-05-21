Is Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Vegan? Find Out

Users on the internet can be weird, sometimes making unusual search queries. One such query which is doing the rounds on the Internet today is whether Dwayne The Rock Johnson is a vegan or not.

While we don’t know what prompted this search, to make it simple and clear, Dwayne Johnson is not vegan. He consumes milk products and eats animal products as well. He even starred in the “Got Milk” campaign’s first Super Bowl ad.

In fact, it won’t be even possible for a WWE star, and a Hollywood actor to maintain his muscular body without taking natural protein which primarily comes from animal products. It is insane to even consider that The Rock would turn vegan.



What’s The Rock’s diet?

The Rock is known to follow a very strict diet, loaded with heavy proteins on six days a week. It is said that The Rock eats 5,000 calories a day. According to his Instagram page, and the online interviews he has given so far, The Rock takes 5-7 protein meals a day, with cod, chicken, steak, eggs, and protein powder as his main sources.

He is also believed to eat plenty of carbohydrates with rice, sweet potato, oatmeal, and baked potatoes. For fat, he adds plenty of healthy fats to his diet ranging from peanut butter, eggs, coconut oil, and then fish oil supplements.

Even though he eats a cheat meal once a week, he avoids highly processed foods which are high in calories due to their sugar.

What The Rock eats on his Cheat day?

On his cheat days, which usually are on Sundays, The Rock gets his hands on various food combinations, like pancakes, a pack of donuts, sushi, pasta, bagels, two ‘Big Daddy’ burgers, french fries and also lots of desserts.

When is he returning to WWE?

This question is one of the most popular searches on the internet right now. People are curious about when The Rock will make his return to WWE. Well, it seems like we'll have to wait a while because The Rock won't be back in the squared ring until at least August 2024. He's currently busy filming his upcoming movie, The Smashing Machine.

It might be possible that he makes a return either at Survivor Series later this year, or either next year during the Royal Rumble 2024. He is highly expected to face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41, which could also be his final WWE match.