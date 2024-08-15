Is Dylan Raiola Related To Patrick Mahomes? Exploring Viral Tweet

Dylan Raiola has sparked speculations after the American football player went viral for his looks. The Nebraska Cornhuskers player seemed as if he was impersonating Patrick Mahomes. Users on the internet are now questioning if the two players are related to each other.

Are they? No! The two are not related to each other despite Raiola looking like a doppelganger of the Kansas City Chiefs star. In the viral Tweet, the 19-year-old looked exactly like the three-time Super Bowl Champion from hair to the clothes and even the sunglasses.

The widely circulated tweet by Nebraska Football has over 13.7 million views as of this writing. It additionally has more than 5 thousands of likes.

The post was even shared by Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill, who mentioned Mahomes in the caption, which read, “Boy ain't no way,” tagging the Chiefs player.

Mahomes himself went on to reply to the viral speculation replying to Cheetah’s mention with, “That’s my lil cuzzo.” Apart from all the memes regarding their similar looks, Raiola has openly discussed earlier about his admiration for Mahomes.

Previously, in April of this year, the rising teen star expressed to Sam McKewon his desire to work around Mahomes and his trainer, Bobby Stroupe. He said he just wants to be surrounded by “greatness.”

The American football player further continued as he entered his freshman year season, “Obviously he's going down as one of the greats already. But just trying to take it all in and elevate my game as much as I can.”

All eyes are on the football recruit in the 2024 class. The 6 ft 3 in tall quarterback passed for 3,341 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions, while also rushing for 9 touchdowns while he was in his sophomore season in his high school at Burleson High School.

Following his stunning seasons, he was transferred to Chandler High School in Arizona. There, the teenager passed for 2,435 yards, 22 touchdowns, and had 5 interceptions. For his senior season, he played at Buford High School in Georgia.

Back in 2022, he provided his commitment to play for Ohio State; however, in Deve of the year, the American football player decided to reopen his recruitment. Last year, the Chandler, Arizona, U.S. native officially sealed a deal with Nebraska, a team that competes as part of the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision.

The player is all set to represent his side the University of Nebraska–Lincoln in the Big Ten Conference. The Huskers are all set to kick off their schedule on August 31 against UTEP and will end their regular season on November 29 at lowa.

Their first road game will be played at Purdue on September 28 before they return home to play Rutgers on October 5. The team will go on to play for four of its final six regular season contests on road.

It is to be seen what Raiola brings to the team however, everyone is aware that he is not some average top-tier quarterback while his uncle Donovan is Nebraska's current offensive line coach. Fans await his elite level of talent to the team.

