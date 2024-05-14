Is F1 Bringing Grand Prix To Chicago? All You Need To Know About Latest Rumor

Amidst swirling rumors and speculation, the prospect of a Formula 1 Grand Prix making its way to the iconic city of Chicago has captivated motorsport enthusiasts. While reports have surfaced suggesting a potential deal for a Chicago Grand Prix in 2026, conflicting statements and logistical considerations have left the situation shrouded in uncertainty.

Rumors Spark Speculation Amidst Conflicting Reports

Speculation ignited on Monday when rumors circulated suggesting that Formula 1 Racing had finalized plans for a Chicago Grand Prix after months of conjecture. The initial buzz stemmed from a report by Fastest Pitstop, indicating that a contract had been signed for the event. However, the tweet containing the report was promptly deleted, casting doubt on the validity of the claim.

Adding to the confusion, ESPN F1 reporter Nate Saunders contradicted the reports of a confirmed race, stating that such assertions were "wide of the mark." Saunders further clarified that there are currently "no plans within F1 to expand to four U.S. races at the moment." The conflicting statements underscore the uncertainty surrounding the potential addition of a Chicago race to the Formula 1 calendar.

Formula 1's Expansion in the United States

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the Chicago Grand Prix, Formula 1 has been actively expanding its presence in the United States in recent years. The introduction of the Miami Grand Prix in 2022 and the Las Vegas Grand Prix in 2023 demonstrates Formula 1's commitment to tapping into the American market and capitalizing on the success of the Netflix docuseries, "Drive to Survive."

Fueling the speculation are trademark filings made by Formula 1 for names such as "Grand Prix of Chicago," as reported by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office records. While these filings suggest that the franchise may be considering a race in Chicago, city officials have expressed skepticism regarding the feasibility of hosting such an event.

Is Formula 1 Going To Compete With NASCAR

Complicating matters further is the city's existing three-year deal with NASCAR for downtown street races. Alderman Reilly expressed skepticism about Chicago's capacity to accommodate both NASCAR and Formula 1 events simultaneously, suggesting that it would likely be "one or the other."

City officials, including Alderman Brian Hopkins and Alderman Brendan Reilly, have cast doubt on the viability of hosting a Formula 1 race in downtown Chicago. Hopkins noted that Formula 1 typically requires a minimum 10-year deal, a stipulation that poses challenges for negotiations. Additionally, concerns have been raised about the logistical complexities of constructing a suitable track within the city.

F1’s ten-year deal with Miami is already proving to be lucrative as the first Miami Grand prix brought 350 million dollars of revenue to the area. The Circuit of the Americas, home to the Texas Grand Prix, is also part of the roster through 2026. As Formula 1 seeks to expand its footprint in the United States, only time will tell whether the iconic streets of Chicago will play host to the exhilarating spectacle of Formula 1 racing.

