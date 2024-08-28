Is Freddie Freeman Injured? Here’s Why Dodgers’ Star Wasn’t in the Lineup for Series Opener

Freddie Freeman is the Dodgers' standout first baseman. He recently had to take a step back from the game due to a hairline fracture in his right middle finger. He has a major reputation for durability.

The baseballer had ranked second in the majors for games played since 2018. Freeman is not in the lineup for Tuesday's series opener against the Orioles at Dodger Stadium. This decision to rest Freeman was seemingly straightforward.

Current status of Freddie Freeman's injury

However, it reflects a rare break in his typically unyielding schedule. Freeman has averaged 159 games per season over the past few years. This trails only Marcus Semien in terms of game appearances. This season, he was expected to be in the lineup. However, the combination of a scheduled off day and a strategic rest has led to him missing this game.

Manager Dave Roberts commented on Freeman’s situation, acknowledging that the first baseman is eager to play. “He wants to be in there, understandably,” Roberts said. “I think each day off can only help, as it means not having to prepare every day to hit. We’re at a point where I don’t want this injury to become a lingering issue.” He also added, “If we can allow it to calm down, we’ll be in a better place.”

Freeman is available off the bench for Tuesday's game. Well, Roberts hinted that Freeman might remain out of the lineup for additional games in this series based on his recovery progress.

The injury occurred on August 17 when Freeman jammed his finger while fielding a ground ball against the Cardinals. He left that game early and missed the series finale the next day. Since then, Freeman has struggled, managing only a .130 average in his last 23 at-bats. It was with two doubles, two walks, and seven strikeouts.

There are currently no plans to place Freeman on the 10-day injured list. Instead, the strategy is to allow him to play through the injury until it heals fully. The recovery time is estimated to be between four and six weeks. It could extend through mid-September and into the end of the regular season.

“He could have played today; he wanted to play,” Roberts said. “However, placing him on the IL wouldn’t be practical at this moment because even with 10 days, the fracture wouldn’t fully heal. Giving it time to rest and not play should be beneficial.”

For Tuesday's game, Kiké Hernández will fill in at first base. It’s a role he has taken on only once before this season. Max Muncy will stay at third base, as Roberts decided against moving him to first base.

Especially the position Muncy played in 2021, where he was a Gold Glove finalist. It was due to his lack of recent practice there. Hernández will bat ninth, with Teoscar Hernández batting third behind Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts.

Reports from sources like Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic and Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times indicate that Freeman’s absence is intended to give his fractured finger a chance to heal. The Dodgers did not play on Monday. It added an extra day of rest to the recovery process.

Let's look at some of Freddie Freeman’s accomplishments on field

Freeman, now 34, has had a strong season. He also boasts a .284 batting average, 17 home runs, and 73 RBIs. He leads the Dodgers with a .382 on-base percentage. This ranks second in the National League.

His .475 slugging percentage contributes to a .856 OPS (141 OPS+). An All-Star in July, Freeman had to miss eight games right after the break. It was due to his son Max’s battle with Guillain-Barre syndrome.

Since returning, Freeman has struggled with his finger injury. It is also reflected in his recent performance, with only three hits in his last 23 at-bats and seven strikeouts. His current six-year, $162 million contract with the Dodgers runs through the 2027 season.

However, Freeman has not been placed on the injured list since joining the team in 2022. He is a five-time All-Star, three-time Silver Slugger Award winner, and the 2020 National League MVP.