Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Ready to Play for Greece in Olympic Qualifying Tournament? All We Know About Bucks Star's Participation

In a piece of good news for the Greece National Basketball team, Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to play for them in the Olympic Qualifying Tournament. The Milwaukee Bucks star has not played basketball in almost two months because of the injury he suffered against the Boston Celtics. The news of his participation was confirmed by the Coach of the national team Vassilis Spanoulis.



According to Eurohoops, Spanoulis acknowledged Antetokounmpo's participation with the national team, but he did not say how much. “Giannis will be present with the national team in the Olympic Games Qualifiers,” the national team coach said. In 2013, Antetokounmpo made his debut for the U-20 national team in Greece. His most recent Greece appearance came at the 2022 EuroBasket, where he led the team in scoring and was a member of the all-tournament team.



Why was Giannis Antetokounmpo sidelined?

Since leaving the game with a non-contact leg injury late in the third quarter of the Bucks' 104-91 victory over the Boston Celtics on April 9, Giannis Antetokounmpo has not participated in any basketball games. He was not present for the entire Bucks playoff run, which was cut short in the first round by the Indiana Pacers, who went on to win the Eastern Conference.

Subsequently, Giannis acknowledged that he could not assist the Bucks because he could not pass the medical tests necessary to return to the court.

What did Giannis say?

Antetokounmpo said on Friday, “I tried my best to come back to help my teammates. It's kind of hard to see them being out there and not being able to help them, but I just couldn't. I did all the tests I had to do, these like protocols you have to follow and have to check the boxes. I wasn't even close at checking the boxes.”

The Greek freak was the second leading scored in the regular season as he averaged 30.4 points per game. In addition to that, he also averaged 11.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game.

