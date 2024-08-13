Is Giants’ Star Daniel Jones Really Dating American Sportscaster Kay Adams? Exploring Viral Rumor

Rumors have it that the New York Giants star player Daniel Jones is in a relationship with American sportscaster Kay Adams. A viral post on X (formerly Twitter) published a picture of both with the caption, “Per TMZ, New York Giants superstar QB Daniel Jones is dating American sportscaster Kay Adams.”

The tweet has gone viral with around 1.3 million views as of this writing, in addition to several shares, likes, and shares. And this is where the rumor took a viral turn after being circulated widely all over the internet.

However, there is no evidence that whatever the post says is true. No reliable source has posted anything about their relationship. Not even the mentioned source, ‘TMZ’, has posted anything that has been claimed on the tweet so far. Following a lack of proof and sources, one cannot assume that the two have been dating.

Meanwhile, the two were most recently captured together as they sat alongside each other for a sit-down interview. The Fanduel host went viral for her stuttering voice during the discussion, and fans were quick enough to write their theories.

Talking about who Jones is dating, he is currently in a relationship with Ella Bonafede, who is an athlete herself. She used to be part of the Blue Devils lacrosse team and pursued a science degree at Duke University.

Advertisement

The two have managed to keep their personal lives out of the limelight, and hence, not much about their relationship is known on the internet. However, it is for sure that nothing is going on between the American football player and the sportscaster, as per the rumors these days.

The 27-year-old quarterback is gearing up for a comeback for the Giants this upcoming season, which is around the corner. As per reports, Jones, who played college football for the Duke Blue Devils, will make his comeback against the Houston Texans on Saturday’s preseason game.

Jones, who was selected by the Giants as their sixth overall pick at the 2019 NFL Draft, suffered a torn ACL in his right knee last year in November. The player was sidelined and needed surgery. While the pre-seasons have already kicked off, the player was out of Thursday’s game against the Detroit Lions.

The good news for the fans is that the player has taken part in the training sessions for the franchise ever since he was cleared to be part of the training camp. Meanwhile, the Giants will have their home opener in the regular season against the Minnesota Vikings on September 8.

Advertisement

Following that, the team is set to play the Washington Commanders on the 15th, then a game against the Cleveland Browns on the 22 and the Dallas Cowboys on the 26 of September before they head into next month.

The franchise is set to play nine home games and eight road games, including a rare home game that is set against the Baltimore Ravens. Talking about their prime time fixtures, they will play the Dallas Cowboys on September 26, followed by a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on October 13, and then against the Pittsburgh Steelers on October 28.

ALSO READ: Giants GM defends Daniel Jones; Claims even Patrick Mahomes couldn't win with their Offensive line