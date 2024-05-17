Is Harrison Butker’s Quote From Setting the Record Straight Real? Exploring Viral Tweet

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker is facing significant backlash for his controversial commencement speech at Benedictine College. He advised young female graduates that their most important role should be as 'homemakers,' and also discussed topics such as abortion, IVF, and surrogacy.

Butker has left no stone unturned in stirring controversy. There is a growing demand on social media to remove him from the Chiefs team. Amidst all this, a post related to the incident is going viral on the internet.

Did Butker really say what has been circulating in that post?

Butker’s speech has been called out by many people and termed misogynistic. In his speech, he said, "Things like abortion, IVF, surrogacy, euthanasia, as well as a growing support for degenerative cultural values in media all stem from the pervasiveness of disorder." He also made an anti-LGBTQ+ remark, referring to them as engaging in a 'deadly sin.’

While this controversy was ongoing, a post surfaced on the internet where it seems like Butker is trying to clarify what he really wanted to say. It has been shared by many accounts. The post, titled 'Harrison Butker on Setting the Record Straight,' contains a quote: "Everyone is taking what I said out of context. All I said is that we should go back to a better time, like the 50's & 60'a. When men were men and women had more babies than thoughts. When the only "Me too" movement was one woman saying she was ready for her 4th child, and another woman agreeing." However, according to fact-checkers Snopes, Butker never said this, and the quote is fake and a piece of satire.

Will Travis comment on the ongoing controversy?

During his controversial speech, Butker quoted a line from one of the songs by Taylor Swift, the girlfriend of his teammate Travis Kelce, which says, 'familiarity breeds contempt.' This has stirred more outrage among Swifties, with many expressing their anger on social media.

Since Butker used Taylor’s line to make his case, it would be interesting to see how Travis reacts to this controversy. So far, there has been no response from Travis on this issue.

