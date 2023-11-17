‘Is he starting to become Hogan’: Fans are having a hard time believing Dwayne Johnson considered MMA in 1997

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is undeniably one of the biggest global stars WWE has ever produced. He rose to fame in professional wrestling and successfully transitioned to a Hollywood career as an actor.

The Brahma Bull headlined WrestleMania multiple times, the grandest stage in professional wrestling. Recently, he appeared on Joe Rogan’s Podcast JRE, discussing various topics, including his rise and fall in the industry.

Reflecting on his early WWE career, the Fast and Furious actor admitted it wasn't initially great, and he doubted his longevity in professional wrestling. Rock even considered exploring alternatives, including joining mixed martial arts back in 1997.

"Pride FC had just opened up in Japan, and I noticed all these MMA guys in Los Angeles heading over to PRIDE. At that time, I was making $150,000 wrestling 235 days a year. Meanwhile, those guys over in Pride were pulling in $250,000, $350,000, and even $500,000," expressed Johnson.

He further revealed that he wasn't initially loved by WWE fans, and he didn't even like his character back then.

"I start talking to Ken Shamrock... Then, I run into Mark Kerr, and he tells me a little about Pride. I have this idea in my head, 'Well, maybe I should train in MMA, go to Pride, and make real money I don't have to smile for.”

Fans troll The Rock for his statement

The clip of Rock’s statement about joining Pride FC is now going viral on the internet. Fight fans and even pro wrestling enthusiasts are trolling the former WWE champion for his statement. A fan even compared him to Hulk Hogan, who is infamous for false statements.

A Twitter user with the handle @DrewDiceClay quoted and expressed, “Motherf***er was WWF champion 2 years after his debut. Stop with the hard-luck story. You were never going to do MMA. This is as bad as any lie Hogan ever told.”

Another fan, @MeltzerSaidWhat, expressed, “He's turning into Hogan with these stories. Yeah, you were just gonna train for a bit and then take on Frye, Severn, Gracie, Goodridge, Taktarov, Kerr, Kimo, etc. And in 1997 they had their first event, and by the end of 1998, they'd only done 3 more shows.”

Fans are now massively trolling the former WWE champion for his statement. Johnson appeared in the UFC and presented the BMF title for the first time in the promotion in 2019.

