Is Isaiah Thomas Really Signing 1-Year, USD 12.8 Million Deal With Celtics? Exploring Viral Claim

Isaiah Thomas, a former NBA All-Star, is making a comeback in basketball by signing with the Salt Lake City Stars, the G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz. As he works his way back to the professional basketball court, a tweet about him signing a 1-year, $12.8 million contract with the Boston Celtics has been circulating widely.

Is Isaiah Thomas Really Signing 1-Year, USD 12.8 Million Deal With Celtics?

The 35-year-old guard, known for his remarkable performances with the Boston Celtics, last played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season on two 10-day contracts with the Charlotte Hornets. With no official announcements from either of the parties, the post has garnered much attention after first surfacing online.

The alleged claim is false since the fake account that posted the unverified claim is notorious for stirring up heated arguments with fake news. Nonetheless, the fabricated claim emerged after Thomas announced his comeback in March and shared an inspiring video suggesting he'll be returning shortly.

Also Read: Anthony Edwards Makes Social Media Announcement After Woman Claims to Be Wolves Star’s Secret Baby Mama

Isaiah Thomas working out with Chris Paul and Paolo Banchero sparks speculations

The Elite Camp in Las Vegas is abuzz with the presence of NBA stars Paolo Banchero, Chris Paul, and Isaiah Thomas. The trio has drawn significant attention as they converge to hone their skills and aspirations during the offseason.

Advertisement

Paolo Banchero, the rising talent of the Orlando Magic, is seeking to elevate his game to All-NBA levels and impact his team's success in the upcoming season. Training alongside the seasoned veterans Chris Paul and Isaiah Thomas, Banchero is actively working to absorb invaluable insights and techniques from the generational talents.

Additionally, the camp holds tremendous significance for Isaiah Thomas, who is fiercely determined to re-establish his presence in the league. The former Most Valuable Player candidate is leveraging the offseason to showcase his scoring ability and playmaking acumen, aiming to secure a permanent spot in a team's rotation.

Similarly, Chris Paul has garnered fervent encouragement, with fans envisioning his instrumental role in nurturing the talent of his teammates and leading the San Antonio Spurs to formidable performances. Additionally, fervent advocacy for Isaiah Thomas' return to the league is evident, with supporters actively championing opportunities for the seasoned guard to showcase his prowess in facilitating offense and contributing to a team's success.

Advertisement

Also Read: Warriors to Retire Klay Thomson’s No 11 Jersey as Acknowledgement of 13-Year Stint After Signing With Mavericks