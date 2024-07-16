Minnesota Vikings' top draft pick, quarterback J.J. McCarthy, is reportedly considering a holdout if his entire signing bonus isn't paid upfront.

This claim, originating from a Twitter insider known as Rickey, has resulted in an environment of distrust within the NFL community and raised questions about the Vikings' approach to rookie contracts.

J.J McCarthy’s viral claim

Rickey, who gained credibility after accurately predicting Trevor Lawrence's contract extension, tweeted on July 15, 2024:

"As first reported last month, JJ Mccarthy is planning to hold out if he doesn't receive his full signing bonus payment upfront #skol #rickeywasright"

This bold statement has ignited discussions about rookie contract negotiations and the Vikings' historical practices.

While the team has signed five of their seven 2024 draft picks, McCarthy and edge rusher Dallas Turner remain unsigned.

The Vikings have never provided an upfront full signing bonus payment to a draft pick before.

However, as Rickey points out, "The sticking point here is that the Vikings have never picked this early in years and this signing bonus ask is something top QB picks usually ask for (Tlaw, Zach Wilson, Burrow, Stroud, Young all got it)."

It can be understood that this precedent set by other high-profile quarterbacks could be influencing McCarthy's stance.

The Vikings' reluctance to follow suit might stem from their traditional approach to rookie contracts or financial considerations.

Holdouts have become increasingly rare in the NFL, thanks to the new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) and rookie wage scale.

Most recent holdouts have centered around offset language (a stipulation in a rookie player's contract if he is released) rather than signing bonus structures. However, McCarthy's situation could potentially stop this trend.

Vikings may be hesitant in reforming its policies because the team has never offered such a payment structure before, and doing so now could set a new standard for future negotiations.

Additionally, upfront payments could limit the team's ability to void guarantees in extreme off-field incidents, similar to past situations with players like Jeff Gladney.

Why is J.J McCarthy threatening holdout?

From McCarthy's perspective, the demand for an upfront signing bonus aligns with industry standards for top quarterback picks.

Recent examples like Trevor Lawrence, C.J. Stroud, and Zach Wilson all received their signing bonuses paid in full upon signing.

Additionally, with rumors swirling about Sam Darnold potentially getting the starting nod, McCarthy may be seeking financial security in the face of uncertain playing time.

Interestingly enough, it's worth noting that the Vikings have shown flexibility in contract structures recently. They've broken new ground with fully guaranteed three-year contracts (Kirk Cousins), guaranteed salary into the second year of extensions (T.J. Hockenson), and innovative approaches to star player extensions (Justin Jefferson).

This history of adaptation suggests that the team might be open to new approaches, especially given McCarthy's status as the first top-10 quarterback selection in team history.

Only the coming weeks will reveal whether this potential holdout is a genuine concern or simply part of the natural back-and-forth of NFL contract negotiations.