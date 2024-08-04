Is Jacob Fatu Actually Injured After SummerSlam 2024 Announcer Table Splash on Cody Rhodes? Find Out

The Biggest Party of the Summer ended with a banger when former WWE Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns returned to WWE television after losing his championship to The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes, at the WrestleMania 40 PLE.

Roman Reigns made his return in the ending sequence of Solo Sikoa vs. Cody Rhodes’s WWE Undisputed Championship match. Solo Sikoa almost won the match after his enforcer, The Samoan Werewolf Jacob Fatu, jumped from the top rope onto Cody Rhodes on the announcer's table.

The spot was pretty wild, and Jacob Fatu looked in extreme pain. It looked like the splash went wrong; his knee connected to the concrete awkwardly, and Jacob Fatu could not even move; he just sat at ringside holding his leg. Fans were legitimately worried about Jacob’s health.

During the post-SummerSlam 2024 press conference, Triple H was asked if talents competing on the card are safe. Triple H gave an update on Jacob Fatu and even revealed that Logan Paul was also hurt during his match.

Triple H said, “Unfortunately, (Jacob Fatu) got a little bit banged up in that last match. The only two real Logan's (Paul) a little banged up, as he should be, and Jacob's a little banged up. I'll see where that nets out here in a little bit. Hopefully, nothing serious, but it was bugging him a little bit, the leg, so we'll see where he is."

There are still no updates on Jacob Fatu or Logan Paul. Are they seriously hurt or not? Logan Paul’s injury does not seem severe, but the way Jacob Fatu wasn’t able to move his body suggests he could be seriously injured.

WWE SummerSlam 2024 reuslts

WWE SummerSlam 2024 premium live event was a show to remember, and WWE fanatics will always remember it as one of the best SummerSlam PLEs of all time. This was the 37th edition of SummerSlam PLE. Here is the compilation of all matches and their results.

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Solo Sikoa WWE Undisputed Championship singles match Cody Rhodes retained after Roman Reigns returned and attacked Solo Sikoa. Drew McIntyre vs. CM Punk with Seth Rollins as Special Guest Referee Drew McIntyre wins. Damian Priest (c) vs. Gunther King of the Ring - WWE World Heavyweight Championship singles match Gunther becomes the new WWE Heavyweight Champion after Finn Balor turns heel on Damian Priest. Bayley (c) vs. Nia Jax Queen of the Ring - WWE Women's Championship singles match Nia Jax becomes the new champion with the help of Tiffany Stratton. Logan Paul (c) vs. LA Knight WWE United States Championship singles match LA Knight becomes the new United States Champion. Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan (c) WWE Women's World Heavyweight Championship match Liv Morgan retains after Dominik Mysterio turns on Rhea Ripley and kisses Liv Morgan. Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bron Breakker WWE Intercontinental Championship match Bron Breakker becomes the new Intercontinental Champion.

