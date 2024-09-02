Is Jamie Foxx Playing Mike Tyson in His Biopic? All You Need to Know

Jamie Foxx was slated to play Mike Tyson in his biopic last year. Unfortunately, that idea had to quickly take a backseat due to Foxx's medical emergency. While the details of his illness were not disclosed, the news left Mike Tyson concerned. Soon after Foxx was hospitalized, several media houses flocked to the boxing legend to have his take on the matter. Similarly, in a 2023 episode of the Valuetainment podcast, Mike Tyson got candid with Patrick Bet-David.

Speaking about Foxx’s role in his biopic, Tyson opined, “Well, it was a possibility. I don't know what's going to happen now. But, you know, it's a strong possibility. Because, you know, Jamie's closer to my age, so in order to do him, they were going to do what they did with [the movie] Benjamin Button. They were going to make him look younger.” ‘Iron Mike’ then went on to reflect on the unpredictability of life. He stated there was no certainty of when we would breathe our last.

Speaking about Jamie Foxx’s medical condition, Tyson did not seem too curious and preferred to give the family their due privacy. The boxing legend stated, “If we don't know by now, they don't want us to know.” Well, rolling back the time, Jamie Foxx suffered a medical emergency and had to seek immediate hospitalization on April 11, 2023. According to the news shared by the Academy Award-winning actor’s daughter, Corraine, Foxx had a sudden ‘medical complication.’ Corraine also mentioned at that time that Foxx’s family was fully aware of his popularity and requested privacy in their dark times.

Advertisement

Thankfully, Jamie Foxx managed to come out of his mysterious illness unscathed. Recently, Foxx has opened up about his mysterious illness and stated that he was ‘gone for 20 days.’ As per the details provided by Corraine, in the initial phase, Foxx received a cortisone shot. However, doctors still raised concerns about his condition, which led him to receive medical treatments for 20 days.

Foxx recently mentioned that he has no recollection of what went down in the said 20 days. However, he still managed to fathom the horror and wished that such a condition would not happen even to his worst enemies. To sum up Jamie Foxx’s experience in his own words, he said, “I saw the tunnel — I didn’t see the light.” Thus, with Jamie Foxx hoping to return to mainstream action again, it remains to be seen what happens next.

ALSO READ: Mike Tyson Bites Edibles: How the Boxing Legend Turned a Controversial Scandal Into a Million Dollar Idea