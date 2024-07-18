Is Jason Kelce Returning to the NFL With Philadelphia Eagles? Former Teammate Drops Major Hint

Jason Kelce had a long and fruitful career with the Philadelphia Eagles. Initially getting picked by the franchise in 2011, the American former football center has earned a name for himself in addition to bagging several career highlights throughout his tenure with the squad.

However, earlier this year, he announced his retirement from the NFL. Despite this, there’s some possibility that he might once again consider making a comeback to the franchise. This comes after, his former teammate, Lane Johnson gave a hint to sports enthusiasts about the same. However, fans alike must be wondering whether the news is true. Let’s find out!

Is Jason Kelce returning to NFL with Philadelphia Eagles?

On Wednesday, July 17th, Lane Johnson appeared on the Up and Adams Show where he revealed to host Kay Adams about the possibility of Kelce returning to the team. The American football offensive tackle mentioned that in the offseason, Kelce has been seen regularly at the Novacare building, seeking advice and opinions about his future.

Johnson went on to say (via Star Local Media): "He was in the building maybe more than a lot of the players this offseason. I think he was seeking advice from people and opinions kind of about his future. He was in the building a lot."

Moreover, Johnson also disclosed that although Kelce didn’t have his locker in the player’s room, he had one in the coaches’ room. Thus, the 36-year-old football center is expected to consider staying with his former team for a longer period. However, it remains to be seen how he will be involved with the squad.

Advertisement

Also Read: How Did Jason Kelce Lose Nearly 20 Pounds Post NFL Retirement? All About Eagles Legend’s Diet

A closer look into Jason Kelce’s playing tenure with Philadelphia Eagles

Jason Kelce was picked up by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2011 NFL draft, round six. He played his entire 13 years with the same franchise. Initially, he signed a four-year deal with the Eagles, followed by another six-year commitment in 2014. He then chose to stay with the team by re-signing for additional seasons.

Besides, in his rookie year, he became the first rookie in Eagles history to start all 16 games at center. Additionally, throughout his illustrious career, Kelce earned several career highlights. This includes winning the Super Bowl champion (LIl), being a six-time First-team All-Pro, and a seven-time Pro Bowl. He retired from the league in 2024.

Also Read: Why Are Travis And Jason Kelce Not Releasing New Heights Episode On Wednesday, July 17, 2024? Find Out