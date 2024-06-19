Is Jayson Tatum's Girlfriend Ella Mai Pregnant? Rumors Swirl After NBA Finals Party Appearance

At the 2024 NBA Finals, the Boston Celtics clinched their 18th championship title, setting an NBA record by beating the Dallas Mavericks 4-1. With 31 points, 11 assists, and 8 rebounds Jayson Tatum was the pillar of the Celtics' victory in the decisive Game 5.

Post-match celebrations suggested new rumors about Jayson Tatum's personal life. Spotted at a victory party, acclaimed R&B singer Ella Mai was seen wearing Tatum's Boston Celtics jersey. Fans noted not just her attire, but also a visible baby bump, stirring speculation that Ella Mai and Jayson Tatum may be expecting a child.

It's worth noting that Jayson Tatum is already a father . He has a six-year-old son, Jayson Christopher Tatum Jr., from his previous relationship with Toriah Lachell.

Jayson Tatum's relationship timeline

Jayson Tatum has been in a relationship with Ella Mai for the last four years, marking just one chapter in his romantic chronicle. Here's a glimpse into Tatum's love life.

Jayson Tatum first fell for Toriah Lachell during their high school years. This relationship eventually led to their son, Jayson Christopher Tatum Jr. (known as Deuce), born on December 6, 2017. Though Tatum and Lachell split up shortly after Deuce's arrival, they remained united in co-parenting their son.

The news of Lachell's pregnancy took Tatum by surprise as he was primarily focused on his basketball career. He decided to keep the news under wraps to avoid any negative impact on his prospective NBA Draft.

Between 2017 and 2018, Jayson Tatum found love again with Samantha Amos while at Duke University. This relationship hit a snag when word got out that Lachell, Tatum's ex-girlfriend, was carrying his child during his NBA rookie year.

Advertisement

Currently, Tatum is romantically linked with R&B sensation Ella Mai, they've reportedly been an item since October 2020.

The couple is very private, seldom making public appearances. Ella Mai, who shot to fame in 2018 with her debut album featuring hits like "Boo'd Up" and "Trip", is a successful recording artist.

ALSO READ: Who is Jayson Tatum dating? Everything about Ella Mai

Are Jayson Tatum and Ella Mai married?

Although it's unconfirmed if Jayson Tatum and Ella Mai are married, they're often seen together at various events, stirring public interest. Their relationship elegantly bridges the gap between the sports and music industries, showcasing Tatum's thriving basketball career and Mai's musical achievements to the wider public.

In 2019, Tatum reportedly attended one of Mai's concerts in Baltimore shortly after a game with the Celtics, and Mai was spotted in the front row at a Celtics game against the Knicks. It's not clear when precisely these occurrences took place.

Advertisement

Fans are buzzing with speculation about a potential pregnancy announcement, particularly after Tatum's recent championship win. If true, celebrations could soon be underway for the couple.