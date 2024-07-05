Is Jeff Bezos Looking to Buy THIS NFL Team After Selling Off $5 Billion in Amazon Shares?

The Seattle Seahawks find themselves in a stable position both on and off the field. However, the ownership situation remains a focal point for future developments. Following the passing of longtime owner Paul Allen in 2018, the control of the Seahawks shifted to his sister Jody Allen.

She was tasked with eventually selling the team. She even donated the proceeds to charitable causes supported by her late brother. Despite nearly six years passing since Paul Allen's death, the sale of the team does not appear imminent.

Jeff Bezos' Potential NFL team purchase post-share sale

Recent events, however, suggest that a long-discussed potential buyer could be edging closer to making a significant move. Chris Katje from Benzinga reports that Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, is divesting nearly $5 billion worth of Amazon shares. This financial maneuver has sparked speculation that Bezos may be gearing up to purchase the Seahawks.

ALSO READ: Who is Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend Lauren Sánchez? Everything you need to know

“The Seahawks, valued at $5 billion by Forbes last year, are owned by the Paul G. Allen Trust, with instructions to eventually liquidate and contribute to philanthropic efforts,” Katje writes. Bezos, despite relocating from Seattle to Florida, maintains strong ties to the city and the Seahawks. He is making his potential return a compelling narrative.

Bezos has been linked with NFL ownership for several years. Especially with reports dating back to 2019 indicating his interest in purchasing a team. The Washington Post has previously detailed his connections to potential NFL ownership.

Advertisement

It is noted that other team owners have expressed a desire for him to join their ranks. Bezos was linked to the Washington Commanders during their recent sale process. However, no formal bid was submitted. Which leads to speculation and some suggestions of barriers due to personal dynamics.

Also read: Why did the world's richest man Jeff Bezos give actress Eva Longoria 50 million dollar reward?

Jeff Bezos's consideration made fans wonder about his next move

Should Bezos pursue ownership of the Seahawks or any NFL team, league approval would be required, given Amazon's ownership of broadcasting rights for Thursday Night Football. While this presents a regulatory hurdle, it is not expected to preclude Bezos from pursuing ownership.

While discussions around Bezos' potential acquisition of the Seahawks generate opinions, it remains speculative until more concrete developments emerge. For now, the future of Seahawks ownership under Jody Allen's stewardship continues, with the potential for significant changes on the horizon.

Advertisement