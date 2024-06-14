Is Jeff Hardy Returning To WWE After Quitting AEW? Find Out

Jeff Hardy has seemingly decided to pack his bags from AEW. The former WWE superstar, who joined Tony Khan’s promotion in 2022 after developing cold feet with WWE, has also not been so content with his run in AEW.

So, is Jeff Hardy returning to WWE once again? The WWE fans might be disappointed, but the fact is that Jeff isn’t returning to the Stamford-based promotion and is instead planning his move to Total Nonstop Action (TNA) wrestling.

According to a report by PWInsider, “Jeff Hardy is expected to make his return to TNA this weekend, PWInsider.com has confirmed with multiple sources.” His brother Matt Hardy is already in TNA, having left AEW in April 2024.



Why may Jeff Hardy not return to WWE?

Jeff Hardy had the option to make his way back to WWE but the former three-time WWE Champion didn’t have a respectable exit from the company last time in 2021. Hardy had also been quite disgusted with the way he was booked in WWE in his later years.

Despite being one of the most popular WWE wrestlers, who made his debut back in 1994, Hardy was reduced to a jobber who was losing to wrestlers like Austin Theory, Lars Sullivan and Jaxson Ryker. He had held the WWE title three times and won the WWE Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 33 with his brother Matt Hardy, but in 2021, he was being booked to chase titles like 24/7 championship, which was way below his stature.

That was mighty disrespectful for Jeff, who thought that he wasn’t treated well. Frustrated by his booking, Hardy just walked out during a WWE house show in 2021. It was during the match that Hardy felt that he'd been done and he walked out. During his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Jeff spoke about it.

“That night in Edinburg, Texas, I finished my heat, I took the heat, and I said, ‘I’m ready to go.’ Went over the rail and disappeared into the crowd,” he said.

He later said that the company thought he had gotten into drugs usage once again, so they asked him to go for rehab or he would be fired. Hardy grabbed the opportunity and declined. The next day, he was released by the WWE.



Is Jeff unhappy with his AEW run?

Even though Jeff Hardy came with high hopes, he hasn’t been quite satisfied with his booking at AEW either. The Hardy Boys, in fact, never got a major push in AEW, and this was a reason why Matt also left in April 2024.



Jeff’s brother, Matt Hardy, stated in his podcast that the former's contract was up until June. So, once that finishes, Jeff would probably move to TNA.

