Is Jets star QB Aaron Rodgers lying about his Achilles injury? Columnist accuses

Aaron Rodgers is trending on the internet, and this time, it's because of an accusation that's been made against him. The star quarterback of the New York Jets suffered an Achilles injury in the early 2023 season, leading him to be out on injury reserve.

However, recently, Aaron Rodgers has been accused of faking his injury. The accusation becomes a serious topic of conversation since it comes from the columnist of the Indianapolis Star. Check out the backstory of this accusation right here:

Indianapolis Star's columnist accuses Aaron Rodgers of faking injury

There has been some controversy around Aaron Rodgers' injury that has gone even more viral ever since Gregg Doyel, Indianapolis Star's columnist, made some serious accusations about the quarterback. According to Gregg, the Jets quarterback is lying about his injury.

"I don't believe for a second he suffered a torn Achilles, at least not as we know what a torn Achilles is," Gregg Doyel had said through his Twitter account. The injury comes as a suspicion because Aaron Rodgers has kept it secret how he's recovering so fast.

"Whatever Kevin Durant, Kobe and Brandon Graham suffered, he did not. Because this procedure would be trumpeted as a breakthrough, not treated as a secret. Plus he's a liar," Indianapolis Star's columnist explained, concluding his statement.

Aaron Rodgers has been seen on the ground, throwing balls and walking without the crutches. In fact, giving an update about his injury, the Jets star quarterback has also said he has started running on treadmills. Overall, Rodgers's fast recovery rate might have put him under the radar of authenticity.

Aaron Rodgers replies to critics saying 'he's faking injury'

How can Aaron Rodgers just sit back and watch people talk sh*t about him? So, in a recent interview, he addressed the misunderstandings surrounding his Achilles injury. The Jets star quarterback confirmed that he did suffer from an Achilles tear.

"All those big brains out there, let me just shoot you straight. There's not a lot of people that have the unique situation I was in. I got hurt the first drive of the season, I don't want to retire, I want to come back," Aaron Rodgers has said, giving clarification about his injury.

Aaron Rodgers has still kept the technique that's been helping him recover so fast compared to other players a secret. This secrecy has just caused misinterpretations about the authentication of his injury. Rodgers said that his injury is real.

But if we ask you, who do you think is telling the truth - the columnist who's pointing fingers at Aaron Rodgers' injury or Aaron Rodgers himself, who has suffered from it?