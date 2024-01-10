Is Jim Harbaugh leaving Michigan for NFL? What’s next after CFP National Championship win?

With Monday's win over the Washington Huskies, the Michigan Wolverines were able to seal their season for 15-0. Head coach Jim Harbaugh succeeded in helping the University win its first National Championship title after more than 25 years.

Following this huge win by Jim Harbaugh, the former 49ers head coach has been rumored to go back to the NFL. So is Jim Harbaugh indeed leaving Michigan to go back to the NFL? Well, there's a possibility, but let's just hear it from the head coach himself.

How many titles do the Michigan Wolverines have? 10 Championship titles. The most recent one came straight from 1997. Thus, Monday's win over the Washington Huskies wasn't a small win for Michigan. Jim Harbaugh who joined Michigan as head coach in 2015 was able to get the University to win a Championship title after 27 long years.

The win wasn't small considering how Michigan's season ended 15-0. This just questions the future moves of Jim Harbaugh. Will he be staying in Michigan or leaving College football for the NFL? On Monday night, Harbaugh was asked about the same during an after-game interview.

"I just want to enjoy this, I just want to enjoy this. I hope you give me that. Can a guy have that? Does it always have to be what's next, what's the future?" Jim Harbaugh had replied. "Like I said the other day, I hope to have a future. I hope there's a tomorrow, a day after tomorrow, a next week, a next month, a next year" said in conclusion.

While Harbaugh might have said that he wants some sort of 'certainty' in his life, he hasn't dismissed the idea of going back to the NFL. The head coach has already started to get calls from multiple NFL franchises and considering his ongoing struggles around suspensions, violations, and alleged connection in signs-stealing, he might indeed think of going back to the NFL.

Michigan Wolverines president doesn't want Jim Harbaugh to leave

After the National Championship win over Washington Huskies head coach Jim Harbaugh's longevity with the Michigan Wolverines had come to the point of question. While it's upto Harbaugh, whether he wants to stay or leave, Michigan's president is all about having him for as long as possible.

In conversation with Aaron McMann of MLive.com on Monday after-game, Michigan Wolverines's president Santa Ono shared his opinion on Jim Harbaugh's future with Michigan. "I’m doing my very best. And I hope that he will stay. As they said, we are champions. Those who stay will be champions" Santa had said.

As said, if Jim Harbaugh decides to stay, he will have to deal with all the NCAA investigations that are pending under his coat. If we look from a practical POV, Jim would prefer not to deal with the NCAA at all. Nevertheless, there hasn't been a perfect time for him to make an NFL return. He might never have more leverage than he's having right now.