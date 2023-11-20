Is Joe Brady related to Tom Brady? Everything we know about Bills interim offensive coordinator

The Buffalo Bills had an outstanding game with the New York Jets this Sunday, winning by a huge margin of 32-6. With Buffalo's win, the attention of fans has shifted from the team's win to the team's new interim coordinator, Joe Brady.

With Joe Brady getting NFL fandom's attention, everyone is wondering if he's linked with NFL legend Tom Brady. If you think the same, let's clarify this for you right here.

Joe Brady is not related to Tom Brady; here's who he is instead

Yes, you read it right. Joe Brady is not related to Tom Brady, even though the two share a common surname. After the Buffalo Bills fired the offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, Joe Brady was assigned as the interim offensive coordinator.

Joe Brady came from the Carolina Panthers in 2022 before spending two seasons as offensive coordinator for the Panthers. But he got the start he needed at LSU, where he made a name for himself, leading to a job as offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers.

When Joe Brady joined the Buffalo Bills, he came with a lot of experience that helped him assist Josh Allen to earn Pro Bowl honor. In addition, he also helped him finish the 2022 season as a finalist for MVP. With Joe Brady, Buffalo achieved great results.

In his first year on the team, Joe Brady helped the Bills rank second in the entire NFL in terms of points per game, i.e., 28.4, and total offense, i.e., 397.6 YPG. The consistency in offering the results through his work helped him get this promotion on November 14, 2023.

Coaching history of Joe Brady

Joe Brady has coached in both NFL as well as College football. Let's start by talking about his career in college football. Before he got his first-ever break in the NFL, Brady started as Linebackers coach for William & Mary in 2013 and stayed there till 2014.

From 2015 to 2016, Joe Brady worked as a Graduate Assistant at Penn State before becoming a passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach in 2019 at LSU. His work at LSU is what helped him get into the NFL with the New Orleans Saints.

Josh Brady worked as offensive assistant from 2017 to 2018 with the New Orleans Saints. From 2020 to 2021, he got himself a job as offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers. He had a great time with the Panthers before he went to the Bills.

In 2022, Joe Brady joined the Buffalo Bills as a quarterbacks coach and worked in the same position until 14 November 2023. That's when he got himself the major break of his career with the Bills when he was promoted as Interim offensive coordinator.

So, even though Tom Brady and Joe Brady aren't related to each other, they are still important elements of the NFL. Joe Brady now has a critical responsibility over his head. More than a responsibility, it's an opportunity to show the franchise that he handle promoted role in the long run.