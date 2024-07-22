Is Joe Rogan a Democrat? Know His Opinion on Kamala Harris

Joe Rogan has made it clear on multiple occasions that he identifies as a liberal, aligning more closely with Democrats than Republicans. As the UFC color commentator and host of the popular JRE podcast, Rogan has openly stated his distance from Republican viewpoints.

Despite his liberal stance, Rogan has been critical of Kamala Harris on several fronts. He has criticized her for her positions on truancy laws and her handling of the Brittney Griner situation.

What is Joe Rogan’s political standpoint?

Joe Rogan was left shell-shocked by the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, despite not aligning with Republican views himself.

Rogan has described himself as more progressive on issues like gay marriage. In a conversation with Andrew Schulz on his podcast, Rogan responded to accusations of being a conservative by saying, “People will say like, ‘Oh, you know, you’re a secret conservative.’ Like, you can suck my d***. You don’t know what the f*** you’re talking about. I’m so far away from being a Republican. Just because I believe in the Second Amendment and just because I support the military and just cause I support police.”

Rogan has also been outspoken about Kamala Harris. On his podcast, he expressed skepticism about her potential presidency. He said, "I just can’t imagine the United States wants President Kamala Harris. I don’t think anybody wants that. Nobody wants that. Maybe some people would prefer that over President Trump, but nobody wants that."

Additionally, Rogan has criticized Gavin Newsom, calling him a conman. With Joe Biden dropping out of the presidential race and top Democrats rallying behind Kamala Harris, Rogan’s commentary on political figures remains a topic of discussion.

Joe Rogan’s stance on Donald Trump’s assassination attempt

Joe Rogan has been critical of the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania. He revealed being flabbergasted after learning extended details of the shooter.

Rogan claimed that the incident could have been an organized assassination attempt. In a recent episode of his podcast, the UFC color commentator pointed out how no one engaged with the shooter despite spotting him on the roof.

He speculated that the situation could have been a setup, involving someone less significant to carry out the attack, with the intention of subsequently eliminating the shooter to close the case. Rogan also theorized that the shooter might have been manipulated into going to the roof.

