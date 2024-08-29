Is John Cena Married to Nikki Bella? All You Need to Know About the Former WWE Champion’s Love Life

Former WWE champion John Cena and former WWE Divas champion Nikki Bella were the biggest power couple on WWE’s roster. The couple were famous all around the world for their adorable pairing. Fans wonder, in 2024, if John Cena is still dating Nikki Bella and if they are married.

Unfortunately, the answer is no. John Cena and Nikki Bella are not married to each other, and in fact, they are not dating each other either. The love sparked between John Cena and Nikki Bella in the year 2011, and they secretly started dating each other. In the year 2012, they publicly came out and announced their relationship.

Nikki Bella and John Cena, as a couple, also have been part of the Total Divas reality show, showcasing their personal lives off-camera and introducing their real-life dynamic to fans. In 2014, John Cena proposed to Nikki Bella for marriage, and both got engaged in front of 70,000 people at WrestleMania 33 in the middle of the ring.

With time, John Cena and Nikki Bella had agreements and disagreements, as normals do have. The reason behind the heat between John and Nikki was the marriage and, notably, having a kid and expanding their family.

Nikki Bella wanted to have a kid, and on the other hand, John Cena has been very clear about not having kids and he had his own reason behind it. In 2018, John Cena and Nikki Bella called off their engagement.

While talking about her breakup with John Cena, Nikki Bella expressed her heart out back in an interview with US in 2019. She is glad that John Cena came into her life and they had the perfect relationship, and she has nothing against Cena. And she feels they had an ideal relationship but it was two different people who wanted to live two distinct paths.

Fans still had hopes that the power couple would make things up and eventually get back together. In contrast, In 2019, Nikki Bella announced a new relationship with Artem Chigvintsev, and in 2020 the couple got engaged and welcomed their baby boy together the same year.

On the other hand, John Cena has also moved on in his personal life. The leader of the Cenation keeps his life private. According to reports, John Cena got married on October 12, 2020, privately at the attorney's office in Tampa, Florida. The woman he married is named Shay Shariatzadeh.

Shay Shariatzadeh is 35 years old and eleven years younger than 46-year-old John Cena. According to some reports, Shay lives in Vancouver, Canada. She even shares family roots in Iran.

In the year 2022, John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh publicly announced their wedding and hosted a small celebration of their wedding in Vancouver, Canada. John Cena opened up about his relationship with Shay when he made a guest appearance on The Howard Stern Show and how, when he was shooting the movie Playing with Fire in Canada, he ended up meeting his future wife.

John Cena revealed he was at a restaurant where Shay Shariatzadeh was with her friends, and one of her friends went on to take a picture with John Cena. and Leader of Cenation saw his future wife ask for her number.

John Cena elaborated on the day in his words, “I asked her for her number and she gave me her number, and I didn't wait like the two days [to reach out]. I left the restaurant, and on my walk home, I texted, 'It was so nice to meet you. You're beautiful, and I'd like to get to know you more. If you have any free time coming up, I'll make time for you.' She's like, 'You want to go out this weekend?' I said, 'Sure.'"

John Cena and Nikki Bella are both now happy with their respected partner, have no bad feelings about one another, and have ideally moved on in their lives. Even after their separation, the names of John Cena and Nikki Bella will be on the list of WWE’s most influential and adorable couples.