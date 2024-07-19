Is John Cena Republican? Exploring WWE Legend's Political Views

During John Cena's time in WWE, he was the hero who would stand up against injustice. As a philanthropist, he preached hustle, loyalty, and respect. Due to his on-screen persona in WWE, the sixteen-time WWE Champion has never been vocal about his political stance. He has evaded politics-related questions.

Amid the US election in 2024, it is obscure whether John Cena is a Republican or Democrat. An interview from 2017 suggested Cena might not be a big fan of the current Republican candidate Donald Trump, even though he is a WWE Hall of Famer.

When Trump was the president, John Cena said on The Kyle & Jackie O Show, "He's already locked up in some controversial business and it certainly doesn't speak proudly for America that the person who sits in the Oval Office is involved in controversy so that's never a good thing."

Given his opinion on the Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, who is aiming to be re-elected this year, John Cena might not be a Republican at the moment.

WWE wrestlers and their political views

While the Leader of Cenation keeps himself away from political discussions, another WWE megastar, Hulk Hogan, recently publicly endorsed Donald Trump ahead of the US election . Attending a Republican National Convention, the Hulkster cut a fierce promo on the stage, ripping his shirt off like he did in the squared circle.

In the last election in 2020, the former WWE Champion turned Hollywood star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson openly endorsed the current United States President, Joe Biden, showing he was a Democrat. This year, however, he refused to show support for Biden.

The former Chairman Vince McMahon's wife, Linda McMahon, was Republican and was part of the Trump administration during his presidential run. Even today, Linda is playing a key role in Trump's presidential campaign.

On the other hand, the WWE Hall of Famer Kane, aka Glenn Jacobs, is the reigning mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, representing the Republican party.

John Cena's retirement tour

Busy with a thriving Hollywood career, John Cena has been a part-time wrestler for a few years. He recently revealed his retirement plan for the coming year and the former WWE Champion would be starting a retirement tour.

The Leader of Cenation will put an end to his wrestling career at the end of next year. Hence, we might have a chance to witness some great encounters with John Cena before he steps away from the squared circle.

