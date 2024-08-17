Is Jon Moxley Returning to WWE? Exploring the Possibilities Behind Viral Trend

On the August 16th, 2024, edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Solo Sikoa summoned Roman Reigns and challenged him to come out and take his Ula Fala and Tribal Chief titles back from him. OTC, Roman Reigns came out with the same dominating attitude. Initially, Solo and Roman Reigns had a one-versus-one war in which Roman Reigns outperformed Sikoa and started to dehumanize him.

Tama Tonga analyzed the trouble and jumped Roman Reigns from behind. OTC took good care of Tama, too, and he conquered Tama Tonga and Solo Sikoa alone. When Sikoa and MFT Tama were on the ground, Roman Reigns finally grabbed the Ula Fala, raised it in the sky in tribute to his late uncle and father, and put it back in his neck.

Shockingly, Jacob Fatu returned after SummerSlam 2024 and shattered Roman Reigns. Solo Sikoa instructed Jacob to oblige Roman Reigns to the canvas, and Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu put Roman Reign through the table.

Fans are suggesting Roman Reigns needs backup to combat New Bloodline; the most popular opinion is OG Bloodline will reunite to face New Bloodline. One of the fantasy bookings fans are pushing is the reunion of The Shield, and fans are wondering if Jon Moxley could return to assist Roman Reigns against New Bloodline.

Advertisement

WWE fans frequently question when Jon Moxley, aka Dean Ambrose, will return to WWE, especially since CM Punk returned to WWE after he was fired from the AEW; the chances of Jon Moxley returning to WWE as of now are very low.

Jon Moxley’s deal with AEW concluded in 2022. Later, he signed a long-term agreement with AEW, which is until 2027, a five-year extension of his deal. He has been more than just a regular talent on the roster; Moxley now plays a more active role in the business and behind-the-scenes aspects of the organization, taking on a managerial position in mentoring and coaching at AEW.

After analyzing the present standing of Jon Moxley’s AEW deal, it looks like the WrestleMania Jon Moxley could return to WrestleMania 43 after his agreement with AEW concludes in 2027. Still, their a saying in professional ‘Never say Never’, and after CM Punkl’s WWE return, anything could happen.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Linda McMahon Reveals Vince McMahon's Health Has Rapidly Declined Since Leaving WWE: Report

Jon Moxley’s primary reason behind quitting WWE was Vince McMahon’s booking and how his character was going down even after his requests; constant disagreements led to Jon Moxley’s departure from WWE. In 2019 Jon Moxley made his AEW debut; his jumping ships and joining AEW were one of the most significant pushing factors for AEW, which grabbed the eyeballs of a lot fans.

Former WWE champion and member of The Shield Dean Ambrose was one of the future mega-superstars that the company wanted to gamble upon other than Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. Still, Dean Ambrose felt that after the breakup of The Shield, his character was heavily affected, and he was not getting the treatment and booking like his fellow faction members.

Even after leaving WWE on a bitter note, Jon Moxley has not forgotten his roots. Still, he acknowledges that The Shield played a vital role in transforming his career; a couple of days back, Mox had an interview with SI FanNation, where he talked about the rise of The Shield.

Advertisement

Jon Moxley revealed and talked about the hustle of The Shield faction, crediting himself, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins. "We were nobodies. We came in with attitudes, and we pretty much said, 'We’re coming in, f--- you, and we’re taking this sh-- over.' The more time that passes, the more it becomes evident that we did exactly what we said we were going to do."

There is no doubt that Jon Moxley's return will be the next most significant return in WWE. When do you think Jon Moxley will return to WWE? Comment down.

ALSO READ: Is Tama Tonga Related to Roman Reigns and The Rock? Find Out