Is Jools Lebron, the 'Very Demure, Very Mindful' TikToker, Related to LeBron James?

No, the 'Very Demure, Very Mindful' TikToker Jools LeBron is NOT related to LeBron James. As far as we know. But honestly, we can see why people might think so. Can you name another famous LeBron besides LeBron James? And no, his son doesn't count. We'll give you five seconds... See?

It’s probably safe to say that Jools LeBron and LeBron James share nothing more than a coincidental last name. But until one of them explicitly denies any family ties, it’s a fair question to ponder.

For those out of the loop, here’s the scoop on this trend and how it gained traction. It kicked off when Jools LeBron, a content creator, shared a video offering tips on how to carry yourself in a very demure, very mindful way in different everyday situations. Here’s the very demure, very mindful original video, by Jools LeBron.

“You see how I do my makeup for work? Very demure. Very mindful. I don’t come to work with a green-cut crease. I don’t look like a clown when I go to work. I don’t do too much. I’m very mindful while I’m at work. You see how I look very presentable? The way I came to the interview is the way I go to the job. A lot of you girls go to the interview looking like Marge Simpson and go to the job looking like Patty and Selma. Not demure. I’m very modest. I’m very mindful,” Jools LeBron said.

These days, everyone’s talking about being demure, but what does it really mean? Sure, there’s the dictionary definition, but like all viral Gen Z slang, there’s always more beneath the surface. So, it’s no surprise that the trend has spilled over into the sports world. Athletes like Kittle, Team USA volleyball, and others have jumped on the bandwagon, using “demure” to highlight their calm, mindful approaches in various situations.

In simple terms, those using the phrase are striking a balance—not doing too much or too little. They’re self-aware, calm, and modest—in other words, demure. The word itself has been around for ages, and according to Merriam-Webster, it describes someone who is "affectedly modest, reserved, or serious: coy." Such people tend to avoid drawing attention to themselves.

Even Dwyane Wade's wife, Gabrielle Union, got in on one of TikTok's latest trends with a recent Instagram post. The Hollywood star shared a series of vacation photos and videos from France, where she was joined by her husband and others.

Union playfully asked her followers if her vacation look was "demure," giving a nod to the TikTok trend that’s taken over social media.

"demure or nah? (smirk emoji)," Union captioned the post.

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese also showcased her new style on Instagram this Wednesday. She shared a story featuring a selfie of herself wearing a T-shirt from Versace Jeans Couture. Her caption was simple yet on trend.

"Very mindful, very demure," Reese wrote.

In the photo, Reese sported a black T-shirt with the brand's name in gold, adorned with chains running vertically. She completed her look with her hair down, accentuated by hairclips near her temple.

So, while we still don’t know if there’s any real connection between LeBron James and Jools LeBron, we’d definitely love to see LeBron himself join the trend! What do you think?

