Is Jordan Chiles Related to Michael Jordan? Find Out

As the spotlight shines on gymnast Jordan Chiles, who is set to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics, fans are curious about more than just her athletic prowess. A particular point of interest for many is whether Jordan Chiles is related to the legendary basketball icon, Michael Jordan.

Chiles, on her other Olympic run, has performed so well so far. However, despite her worthy performances, she narrowly missed a chance to grace the all-round finals due to a rule that allows only two athletes from a country to compete individually.

Is Jordan Chiles related to Michael Jordan?

Jordan Chiles, a 23-year-old gymnastics star, has spoken openly about the unwavering support of her parents, Gina and Timothy Chiles, throughout her athletic journey. Their dedication and encouragement have been central to her success.

With Jordan expressing deep gratitude for their role in shaping her as an athlete and a person, there is another story that dates back to the star gymnast’s birth year. Being a fan of the basketball legend, Michael Jordan, Jordan Chiles' mother, Gina Chiles, named her after the legendary basketball big man.

In a candid interview with People in 2023, Chiles shared the backstory of her name. She said, “My mom was a huge (Michael Jordan) fan since she was young. She felt the inspiration that he gave to her, and that was just a really huge and beautiful thing. She just decided, 'You know what? I'm going to make my child after him and see where life takes her.'"

However, the question keeps on surfacing regarding the origins of Chiles’ name, it seems clear this time, at least.

Michael Jordan sent a heartfelt message to Jordan Chiles

Michael Jordan sent a heartfelt message to Team USA gymnast Jordan Chiles ahead of her journey to the Paris Olympics. In a text directly shared by Chiles on her Instagram Stories, Jordan, 61, expressed his excitement for watching her compete and wished her nothing but good luck in her pursuit of a gold medal.

The six-time NBA champion also extended a warm invitation to catch up after the Games, hinting at a potential meeting with Chiles in the future, showing his support and admiration for the young gymnast.

For Chiles, receiving a message from Michael Jordan held significant meaning beyond just words of encouragement. As someone who was named after the sports icon due to her mother's admiration for his inspirational impact, the gesture from Jordan carried a special significance.

Chiles shared her gratitude for the message, expressing her disbelief and gratitude for the support from the legendary athlete, highlighting how her Olympic journey was just beginning and how she cherished the everyday blessings that led her to this monumental moment.

