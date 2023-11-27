Is Josh Giddey innocent? How night club footage could help save the NBA player’s career

Trigger Warning: This article contains a mention of an alleged illicit relationship with an underage girl.

Potentially, a snippet of nightclub footage might save Josh Giddey's NBA career from worrying allegations.

On Friday night, the NBA announced an ongoing investigation into grave charges of Giddey having a relationship with an underage girl.

While the web has been flooded with more worrying hints beyond the initial photos and videos, this fresh footage may shed new light that could support the case of the Australian player.

A Twitter user posted a video capturing a moment between Josh Giddey and a girl, allegedly Livv Cook. But there's a catch - if she's supposed to be underage, Cook shouldn't be present.

This new evidence undoubtedly brings up new questions. Notably, how did Livv Cook gain entry to an adults-only club? Moreover, is Livv Cook a minor?

Night Club Footage: Impact on Josh Giddey's Career and NBA Standards

Josh Giddey's career might find salvation through nightclub footage that potentially shows his unawareness of the girl's underage status. Here's a closer look:

The video reveals Giddey with a girl who resembles Livv Cook. If she is underage, it can serve as compelling evidence that Giddey didn't know her real age.

If Giddey, indeed, didn't realize the girl's minor status, his impending sanction might not be as severe as it would have been if he knowingly chose to date her.

There's a possibility that Giddey fell prey to the common misconception that the girl was over 18, a frequent misunderstanding amongst young people.

However, NBA players should refrain from risky behavior by avoiding relationships with women who appear too young.

As the night club footage provides a glimmer of hope for Giddey's career, it's crucial to await the NBA's investigation results.

Despite providing potential evidence, the allegations leveled against him remain serious. Remember, he is presumed innocent until proven otherwise.

