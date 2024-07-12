Is Kawhi Leonard Really Planning To Retire After Withdrawing From Team USA’s 2024 Olympics Squad? Exploring Viral Claim

USA Basketball announced on Wednesday that Kawhi Leonard, a star player from the Los Angeles Clippers, has withdrawn from Team USA and will not compete in the forthcoming 2024 Olympic Games. Consequently, his place on the squad will be filled by Derrick White of the Boston Celtics, as stated by USA Basketball.

Two days before the official announcement Marc Spears from ESPN reported that there had been expressions of concern coming from Leonard's camp to USA Basketball.

Is Kawhi Leonard really retiring? Clarifying the viral social media claim

Following this news, social media is abuzz with a viral tweet claiming that Kawhi Leonard has officially retired after stepping down from Team USA’s 2024 Olympics team. Here is the exact tweet.

However, how much truth lies in the claim? To clarify the confusion, it appears that the post is purely a troll and has been sent out without any official confirmation. Accordingly, the claim suggesting Kawhi's retirement is invalid.

Due to a right knee injury, Leonard sat out the final eight games of the regular 2023-24 season. Although he attempted a comeback during the Clippers' preliminary series against the Dallas Mavericks, he was once again sidelined after participating in only Games 2 and 3.

Paul Pierce's perspective on Kawhi Leonard's future and retirement considerations

The Boston Celtics legend, Paul Pierce, recently advised Kawhi Leonard to contemplate retirement. Although Leonard doesn't plan to depart the NBA at the moment, Pierce recommended that he should consider how this year goes, particularly with issues related to injuries. According to Pierce's comments on 'Undisputed', if Leonard continues to struggle with another injury, it might be time to steer his thoughts toward retirement.

Pierce's views sparked interest as Stephen A. Smith from ESPN previously voiced the same idea and faced a significant backlash, including on his show. Leonard's career has been plagued with numerous injuries, and it is hoped his decision to opt out from the Olympics will enable him to stay fit for the upcoming season with the Clippers. This is critical as they aim to remain competitive in the Western Conference, even with the departure of Paul George to the Philadelphia 76ers.

