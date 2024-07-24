Is Kevin Durant Dating Angel Reese? All You Need To Know About NBA And WNBA Stars’ Rumored Relationship

The USA Basketball Team is actively engrossed in gearing up for the 2024 Paris Olympics, having recently showcased their skills in exhibition matches held in Las Vegas, Abu Dhabi, and London. The notable stars of this team such as LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Kevin Durant, channeled their efforts to perfect their teamwork and strategies under the direction of their coach Steve Kerr.

The achievement of Team USA in the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics heavily relies on Kevin Durant. Holding the record for highest individual scorer for the national team, his scoring prowess, invaluable experience, and leadership skills are indispensable assets. Despite his absence in recent exhibition games due to a calf strain, the return of Durant is eagerly awaited.

Are Kevin Durant and Angel Reese really dating each other?

The rumor mill is buzzing about the potential relationship between Kevin Durant and Angel Reese. Recently, a photo made its rounds on the Internet of Kevin Durant, Angel Reese, and Stephen Curry sitting courtside at a women's Team USA friendly against Germany. Reese has had a hectic schedule, as she recently played a starring role for the WNBA All-Stars' upset win over Team USA, and promptly flew overseas to watch the men's Team USA battle against Germany in their last friendly game leading up to the 2024 Summer Olympics.

The viral picture of Durant and Reese sparked rumors that they might be more than friends. However, these speculations are yet to be confirmed. Reese and Durant indeed have a unique connection. Reese, at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York during a draft, confessed her admiration for NBA star Kevin Durant.

During a media interaction, when asked to select an NBA player to be her partner in a 2v2 match, her immediate choice was Kevin Durant. When the reporter pressed her to pick someone else due to Durant being a popular choice, Reese firmly stuck to her selection. She announced that Durant was her favorite player and since he was from DMV, she wouldn't consider anybody else.

Whilst Reese's comments are by no means a confirmation of a romantic relationship, they do unmistakably express mutual respect and admiration.

Fans speculate romance as Angel Reese meets Kevin Durant's mother

Last month, Reese ran into Wanda Durant, Kevin Durant's mother, during a match against the Washington Mystics. Like Reese, Wanda Durant hails from Maryland.

They both posed for a picture together after the match concluded.

Some fans are using this photograph to conjecture if Wanda Durant is matchmaking her son. Here are several fan responses.

It's premature to assume this might hint at a relationship between them. However, if a romance blossoms between these two athletes, they would make a phenomenal pair. Angel Reese is making her presence felt in the WNBA and was recently awarded All-Star status.

She established a new league record of successive double-doubles and significantly pushed her team to success. Simultaneously, the veteran NBA star Kevin Durant, with multiple championships and MVP titles under his belt, remains dominant with the Phoenix Suns. Both athletes stand out in the basketball world, each displaying talent and potential in their leagues.

